SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | NIT Rourkela Department of Physics & Astronomy Junior Research Fellowship 2020

|Description:
|The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela invites applications for NIT Rourkela Department of Physics & Astronomy Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from MSc degree holders. The fellowship is a temporary post for the project titled, “Structural Phase Transitions induced by Swift Heavy Ion Irradiations in Lead-Free Ferroelectric Perovskite Oxides”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates who hold an MSc degree in Physics with 65% marks or 7.0 CGPA. They must have a valid NET/GATE score.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 28,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|07-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/RDF7
|Scholarship:
|IIITDM Kancheepuram Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020
|Description:
|MediaIndian Institute of Information Technology, Design, and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram invites applications for IIITDM Kancheepuram Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from M.Tech degree holders. The fellowship is meant for a research project entitled, “Development of Fresh Water Pearl Culture Unit Based on IoT-Data Analytics”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold a first-class M.Tech degree with a specialization in Computer Science/ Networks and Internet of Things/ IoT DataAnalytics/ Data Science/ Machine Learning.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/DKF2
|Scholarship:
|Sardar Patel Scholarship for Students Pursuing Graduation 2020
|Description:
|Buddy4Study India Foundation invites scholarship applications from students studying in the 1st/2nd year of graduation. The scholarship programme is meant to support the higher education of deserving underprivileged students.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for students studying in the 1st/2nd year of a 3-year graduation programme (in any stream) from a recognised university/institution. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 6 lakhs per annum.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected students will get scholarship of INR 15,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-11-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/SPS1