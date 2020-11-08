SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | Piaggio "Shiksha Se Samriddhi" Scholarship for Class 10th/12th Passed (Diploma) Students 2020-21

|Description:
|Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. invites applications from children/wards of Drivers/Owners of three wheeler community who have passed Class 10/12. The scholarship supports the study of students pursuing ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma courses.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for children/wards of Drivers/Owners of three wheeler community. The applicants must have passed Class 10/12 with at least 55% marks. They must be enrolled in an ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma course at a recognized institution in India. The annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 3 lakh (3,00,000).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|80% of total fee reimbursement or maximum up to INR 20,000 per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-11-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/PSD1
|Scholarship:
|Nikon Scholarship Program 2020
|Description:
|Nikon India Private Limited invites scholarship applications from students (Class 12 passed onwards) pursuing photography courses. The scholarship program is meant to support students facing financial problems in pursuing their programme.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for Class 12 passed onwards students pursuing photography courses with a duration of 3 months or more. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 6 lakhs per annum.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected students will get award up to INR 1 lakh.
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-11-2020
|Application mode:
|Online application only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/NSP3
|Scholarship:
|STFC Meritorious Scholarship Programme
|Description:
|Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited has announced this scholarship
programme to provide financial assistance to students from underprivileged families of commercial transport drivers. Under this programme, selected students will receive multi-year scholarships for professional studies after Class 10 and Class 12.
|Eligibility:
|Students currently enroled in Diploma/ITI/Polytechnic courses, or Graduation/Engineering (3-4 year) programmes may apply for this scholarship, if they have scored at least 60% marks in Class 10 and Class 12. Applicants must come from the family of a commercial transport driver with an overall family income of less than INR 4 Lakhs per year.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected students will receive INR 15,000/- per year for ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma studies (max. 3 years), and up to INR 35,000/- per year (max. 4 years) for graduation/engineering studies.
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/STFC1