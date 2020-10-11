SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | Piaggio "Shiksha Se Samriddhi" Scholarship for Class 10th/12th Passed (Diploma) Students 2020-21

Eligibility:

The scholarship is open for minority communities students who are pursuing a technical or professional course at undergraduate or postgraduate level from a recognised institution. They must have secured at least 50% marks or equivalent grade in the previous final examination. They must belong to the family where the annual income is not more than INR 2.50 lakh from all the sources. Also, they must get admission on the basis of the competitive entrance examination or must have scored at least 50% in class 12 or graduation (in case of direct admission).