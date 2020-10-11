SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | Piaggio "Shiksha Se Samriddhi" Scholarship for Class 10th/12th Passed (Diploma) Students 2020-21

|Description:
|Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. invites applications from children/wards of Drivers/Owners of three wheeler community who have passed Class 10/12. The scholarship supports the study of students pursuing ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma courses.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for children/wards of Drivers/Owners of three wheeler community. The applicants must have passed Class 10/12 with at least 55% marks. They must be enrolled in an ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma course at a recognized institution in India. The annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 3 lakh (3,00,000).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|80% of total fee reimbursement or maximum up to INR 20,000 per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-11-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/PSD1
|Scholarship:
|PGIMER Oral Health Sciences Centre Senior Research Fellowship 2020
|Description:
|Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh invites applications for PGIMER Oral Health Sciences Centre Senior Research Fellowship 2020 from BDS degree holders. The post of fellowship is temporary and on a contractual basis for the ‘National Resource Centre for Oral Healthcare of Children & Elderly’ under the National Oral Health Programme.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 35 years of age who hold a BDS degree and are registered with DCI.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|As per ICMR guidelines
|Last Date to Apply:
|20-10-2020
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/OHS1
|Scholarship:
|NSP Merit Cum Means Scholarship for Professional and Technical Courses CS (Minorities) 2020-21
|Description:
|The Ministry of Minority Affairs is inviting applications for NSP Merit Cum Means Scholarship for Professional and Technical Courses CS (Minorities) 2020-21 from minority community students who are pursuing technical or professional courses at undergraduate or postgraduate level. The scholarship aims at providing suitable financial assistance to meritorious and underprivileged students belonging to minority communities so as to enable them to pursue technical and professional courses.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for minority communities students who are pursuing a technical or professional course at undergraduate or postgraduate level from a recognised institution. They must have secured at least 50% marks or equivalent grade in the previous final examination. They must belong to the family where the annual income is not more than INR 2.50 lakh from all the sources. Also, they must get admission on the basis of the competitive entrance examination or must have scored at least 50% in class 12 or graduation (in case of direct admission).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Course fee and maintenance allowance
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-10-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/SFM2