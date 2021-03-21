SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | Piaggio "Shiksha Se Samriddhi" Scholarship for Class 10th/12th Passed Students 2020-21

|Description:
|Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. invites applications from children/wards of Drivers/Owners of three-wheeler community who have passed Class 10/12. The scholarship supports the study of students studying in Class 11/12/ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma/Undergraduate courses.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for children/wards of Drivers/Owners of three-wheeler community. The applicants must have passed Class 10/12 with at least 55% marks (60% marks for studies in Class 11/12). They must be studying in Class 11/12/ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma/Undergraduate courses at recognized institutions in India. The annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 3 lakh (3,00,000).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|80% of total fee reimbursement or maximum up to INR 20,000 per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-03-2021
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/PSD1
|Scholarship:
|NITK Surathkal Department of Civil Engineering Research Associateship 2021
|Description:
|National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal invites applications for NITK Surathkal Department of Civil Engineering Research Associateship 2021 from PhD degree holders. The associateship is meant for the R&D project titled, “Impounding of River floodwaters along Dakshina Kannada Coast: A sustainable strategy for water resource development”.
|Eligibility:
|The associateship is open for candidates below 35 years of age who hold a PhD specialized in Geotechnical Engineering. They must hold a BE/BTech in Civil Engineering and ME/MTech degree. They must have experience in the arena of GIS or Experimental geotechnics. They must be GATE qualified.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 36,000 per month plus HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|03-04-2021
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/KRA4
|Scholarship:
|IIT Delhi SIRe Post Doctoral Fellowships 2021
|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi invites applications for IIT Delhi SIRe Post Doctoral Fellowships 2021 from students having a PhD in Mechanical/Computer Science and Engineering/Electrical Engineering and associated disciplines. Indian Nationals, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) can apply for this fellowship. The appointment will be made exclusively for research purposes and can be for a maximum period of three years.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for citizens of India, Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who hold a PhD degree in Mechanical/Computer Science and Engineering/Electrical Engineering and associated disciplines from a recognized University/Institute with first division or equivalent in the last two degrees. They must have a minimum of three first-author papers in standard international journals or reputed conferences. They must not be more than 32 years of age (for male candidates) and 35 years of age (for female candidates).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|A stipend of INR 60,000 per month and other benefits
|Last Date to Apply:
|02-04-2021
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/IIP6