Scholarship Alert | Piaggio "Shiksha Se Samriddhi" Scholarship for Class 10th/12th Passed Students 2020-21

Eligibility:

The scholarship is open for children/wards of Drivers/Owners of three-wheeler community. The applicants must have passed Class 10/12 with at least 55% marks (60% marks for studies in Class 11/12). They must be studying in Class 11/12/ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma/Undergraduate courses at recognized institutions in India. The annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 3 lakh (3,00,000).