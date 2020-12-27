Scholarship Alert | Piaggio "Shiksha Se Samriddhi" Scholarship for Class 10th/12th Passed Students 2020-21

|Description:
|Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. invites applications from children/wards of Drivers/Owners of three-wheeler community who have passed Class 10/12. The scholarship supports the study of students studying in Class 11/12/ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma/Undergraduate courses.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for children/wards of Drivers/Owners of three-wheeler community. The applicants must have passed Class 10/12 with at least 55% marks (60% marks for studies in Class 11/12). They must be studying in Class 11/12/ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma/Undergraduate courses at recognized institutions in India. The annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 3 lakh (3,00,000).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|80% of total fee reimbursement or maximum up to INR 20,000 per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-01-2021
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/PSD1
|Scholarship:
|NIT Warangal Department of Electrical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020
|Description:
|The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal invites applications for NIT Warangal Department of Electrical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from BE/BTech/ME/MTech degree holders. The fellowship is applicable for a sponsored research project titled, “Investigation and Implementation of Model Predictive Control Strategies to a Multi-Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor for PhotoVoltaic based Hybrid Electric Vehicle Applications with Reduced Torque Ripple”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a BE/BTech/or equivalent degree in Electrical Engineering / Electrical and Electronics Engineering. They must hold an ME/MTech degree in Electrical Drives and Control/ Power Electronics / Industrial Drive and Control/ Electrical Engineering. They must be GATE qualified.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 35,000 per month
|Last Date to Apply:
|08-01-2021
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/NTW2
|Scholarship:
|VRDE-DRDO Discipline of Computer Science Junior Research Fellowship 2020
|Description:
|Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for VRDE-DRDO Discipline of Computer Science Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from ME/MTech/BE/BTech degree holders.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold a graduate degree in professional course (BE/BTech) with first division. They must also hold a Postgraduate degree in (ME/MTech) with first division. They must be NET/GATE qualified.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 31,000 per month and other benefits
|Last Date to Apply:
|11-01-2021
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/RDF4