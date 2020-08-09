SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for ST Students, Jammu and Kashmir 2020-21

Description: Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced this scholarship for ST community students of Class 11 to postdoctoral level in Jammu and Kashmir. The selected students will get variable financial awards.

Eligibility: Citizens of Jammu and Kashmir who belong to ST category, studying in Class 11 to postdoctoral level and belong to a family whose income does not exceed INR 2.00 lakhs per annum from all sources, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get maintenance allowance up to INR 1,200 with other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: 20-08-2020

Application: Apply online

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/gk/JKP1

Scholarship: IIT Kharagpur Department of Civil Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur invites applications for IIT Kharagpur Department of Civil Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from Bachelor’s degree holders. The fellowship is meant for a project titled, “Large Scale CFD Modelling of the Hydrodynamics and Scour around Offshore Wind Farms(SCW)”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 40 years of age who hold a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Aerospace, Ocean Engineering/Computer Science) or Science. They must be GATE/NET qualified. They must have good computational skills (Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling), good English technical writing skills, and knowledge of OpenFoam is an added advantage.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 31,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: 21-08-2020

Application: Online applications only

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/gk/TKG8

Scholarship: IIT Roorkee Department of Physics Post Doctoral Fellowship 2020

Description: The Department of Physics at Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee invites applications for IIT Roorkee Department of Physics Post Doctoral Fellowship 2020 from students having a PhD degree. The fellowship supports outstanding and enthusiastic researchers to conduct research on a project focusing on “Study of thermospheric and mesospheric cooling by Nitric Oxide radiative emissions”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a PhD in Physics/Atmospheric Physics/Space Physics/Computational Physics/Meteorology OR have recently submitted their thesis (Note: Such candidates can apply subject to the condition that they have to furnish the proof of PhD degree at the time of interview at IIT Roorkee if shortlisted).

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 60,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: 25-08-2020

Application: Via email only