SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for ST Students, Jammu and Kashmir 2020-21

|Description:
|Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced this scholarship for ST community students of Class 11 to postdoctoral level in Jammu and Kashmir. The selected students will get variable financial awards.
|Eligibility:
|Citizens of Jammu and Kashmir who belong to ST category, studying in Class 11 to postdoctoral level and belong to a family whose income does not exceed INR 2.00 lakhs per annum from all sources, can apply for this scholarship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|The selected students will get maintenance allowance up to INR 1,200 with other benefits.
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-06-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/JKP1
|Scholarship:
|CSIR Bhatnagar Fellowship 2020
|Description:
|Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi is announcing this fellowship for the outstanding technologists and scientists working for innovative technology development. The aim of the fellowship is to enhance the technological competitiveness of the nation by mentoring young scientists within the system.
|Eligibility:
|Indian Scientist/Technologist working as an associate with a mission or thrust area program of CSIR or an area of interest to CSIR, below the age of 67 years, can apply for this fellowship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|The selected fellows will be awarded monthly fellowship of INR 50,000 and multiple other benefits.
|Last Date to Apply:
|Round The Year
|Application mode:
|Apply Online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/CRB4
|Scholarship:
|CSIR Nehru Science Postdoctoral Research Fellowship 2020
|Description:
|Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) New Delhi is presenting this fellowship for the Indian PhD holders and young researchers with innovative ideas and provide them with training and research opportunities in science, engineering, agriculture and medicine.
|Eligibility:
|Indian researchers below the age of 32 years with a PhD degree can apply for this fellowship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|The selected fellows will get a consolidated fellowship of INR 65,000 per month, House Rent Allowance (HRA) as admissible and a contingency grant of INR 3 lakh per annum.
|Last Date to Apply:
|Round The Year
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/NPE3