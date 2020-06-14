SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for ST Students, Jammu and Kashmir 2020-21

Scholarship: CSIR Bhatnagar Fellowship 2020

Description: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi is announcing this fellowship for the outstanding technologists and scientists working for innovative technology development. The aim of the fellowship is to enhance the technological competitiveness of the nation by mentoring young scientists within the system.

Eligibility: Indian Scientist/Technologist working as an associate with a mission or thrust area program of CSIR or an area of interest to CSIR, below the age of 67 years, can apply for this fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected fellows will be awarded monthly fellowship of INR 50,000 and multiple other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: Round The Year