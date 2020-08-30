SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | PXE-DRDO Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for PXE-DRDO Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from BE/BTech degree holders.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold a BE/BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engg with first division. They must have a valid GATE score in EC Engineering.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 31,000 per month plus HRA

Last Date to Apply: 10-09-2020

Application: By email

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/gk/PXE1



Scholarship:

CDFD Hyderabad Senior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: Centre for DNA Fingerprinting And Diagnostics (CDFD), an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, invites applications from MSc/BE/BTech/BVSc/BPharm degree holders for CDFD Hyderabad Senior Research Fellowship 2020. The fellowship is meant for the project entitled, “Characterization of tumour suppressor function of mRNA 4466”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 32 years of age who hold an MSc/BE/BTech/BVSc/BPharm, or equivalent degree with at least two years of research experience post-MSc/BE/BTech/BVSc/BPharm OR hold an ME/MTech or equivalent degree in Engineering/Technology OR hold an MBBS or BDS with 1-year internship/MVSc/MPharm or equivalent.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 31,000 per month plus HRA

Last Date to Apply: 07-09-2020

Application: Online applications only

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/gk/DFD1



Scholarship:

College Board India Scholars Program 2019-20

Description: College Board in association with Global Higher Education Alliance institutions is offering financial support to students looking forward to taking admission in Indian universities post class 12, based on the SAT. Also, the program offers full tuition fee scholarship for graduation degree at member institutions.

Eligibility: For SAT fee discount, the applicant must be an Indian resident with an annual family income less than 10L and must be studying in class 11 or 12. To be considered eligible for a full college tuition scholarship, the applicant’s family income should be below INR 4L p.a. The student must also perform very well in SAT and must receive an offer of admission from the Global Higher Education Alliance institution.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 90% waiver for SAT examination and complete tuition fee waiver for study in member institutions based on their SAT Exam performance of minimum 1350 out of 1600 and annual income should be less than 4L acceptance to the respective courses.

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2020

Application: Apply online