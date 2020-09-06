SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | STFC Meritorious Scholarship Programme

Trending News
|Description:
|Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited has announced this scholarship
programme to provide financial assistance to students from underprivileged families of commercial transport drivers. Under this programme, selected students will receive multi-year scholarships for professional studies after Class 10 and Class 12.
|Eligibility:
|Students currently enroled in Diploma/ITI/Polytechnic courses, or Graduation/Engineering (3-4 year) programmes may apply for this scholarship, if they have scored at least 60% marks in Class 10 and Class 12. Applicants must come from the family of a commercial transport driver with an overall family income of less than INR 4 Lakhs per year.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected students will receive INR 15,000/- per year for ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma studies (max. 3 years), and up to INR 35,000/- per year (max. 4 years) for graduation/engineering studies.
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-09-2020
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/STFC1
|Scholarship:
|Legrand Scholarship Program 2020-21
|Description:
|Legrand invites scholarship applications from Class 12 passed girl students to provide them with financial support for B.E./B.Tech/B.Arch programme. The scholarship aims to support meritorious girl students and help them pursue a career in Engineering and Architecture.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for Indian girls who have passed Class 12 in the year 2020. The applicants must have scored minimum 75% marks in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Also, the applicants must be willing to pursue a B.E./B.Tech/B.Arch programme in the academic year 2020-21 at a recognized college/university in India. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 5 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|60% of tuition fees or INR 60,000 per annum (whichever is less)
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-10-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/LFL4
|Scholarship:
|L’Oréal India For Young Women In Science Scholarship 2020
|Description:
|L’Oréal India provides educational scholarships to young women who wish to pursue their graduation in any field of science, from a recognized institute in India. The aim of this scholarship is to encourage young women to pursue their education & careers in science and empower them with financial aid.
|Eligibility:
|Female candidates who have passed class 12 with 85% in PCB/PCM/PCMB in the academic year (2019-20) are eligible to apply. Annual family income of the applicant should be less than INR 4 Lakhs. The applicant must not be more than 19 years in age when applying for this scholarship.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected women scholars will be provided up to INR 2, 50,000 in instalments, towards their tuition fees and academic expenses for pursuing graduation in science.
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-10-2020
|Application mode:
|Applications are accepted online only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/LIF2