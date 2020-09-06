SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | STFC Meritorious Scholarship Programme

Eligibility:

The scholarship is open for Indian girls who have passed Class 12 in the year 2020. The applicants must have scored minimum 75% marks in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Also, the applicants must be willing to pursue a B.E./B.Tech/B.Arch programme in the academic year 2020-21 at a recognized college/university in India. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 5 lakh.