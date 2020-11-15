SCHOLARSHIP ALERT | The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

|Description:
|Tata Capital Limited invites applications from Class 10 and 12 passed students studying in Class 11, polytechnic, diploma, and undergraduate courses. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students who belong to economically weaker sections of the society.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The applicants must be studying in Class 11, polytechnic, diploma or undergraduate course. They must have secured at least 60% marks in the qualifying examination. The annual family income must not exceed INR 4,00,000 (4 lakh) from all sources.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to 80% of the tuition fees
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/TCPS4
|Scholarship:
|Shriram Capital Scholarship 2020-21
|Description:
|Shriram Capital Limited invites scholarship applications from children of commercial transport drivers who have passed Class 9 and are studying in Class 10, 11 or 12. The scholarship programme is meant to support needy meritorious students.
|Eligibility:
|Wards/children of commercial transport drivers are eligible for this scholarship. They must be studying in Class 10, 11 or 12. Annual family income must be less than INR 4 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 15,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/SCS4
|Scholarship:
|IISER Pune Postdoctoral Research Associateship 2020
|Description:
|IISER Pune invites applications for IISER Pune Postdoctoral Research Associateship 2020 from PhD students. These positions are open for candidates with 0-5 years of experience after the submission of their PhD thesis.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates who have 0-5 years of experience after the submission of his/her PhD thesis.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Variable awards
|Last Date to Apply:
|01-12-2020
|Application mode:
|By email
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/PPR3