SCHOLARSHIP ALERT|IIT BHU Varanasi Department of Physics Junior Research Fellowship 2021

|Scholarship Name 1:
|IIT BHU Varanasi Department of Physics Junior Research Fellowship 2021
|Description:
|Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi invites applications for IIT BHU Varanasi Department of Physics Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from MSc/BE/BTech degree holders. The candidate will work on a project, “Study of polarimetric parameters from Laser speckle”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold an MSc/BE/BTech or equivalent degree with 55% marks. They must have passed NET/GATE test.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 35,000 per month plus HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|05-02-2021
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/BVD3
|Scholarship Name 2:
|INMAS-DRDO Senior Research Fellowship 2021
|Description:
|Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for INMAS-DRDO Senior Research Fellowship 2021 from MTech/ME/MSc degree holders. The fellowship is meant for DST project entitled, “Identification of the radioactivity in the ground/surface water sources of Delhi NCR and development of the suitable devices for radioactive water purification”.
|Eligibility:
|The fellowship is open for candidates below 32 years of age who hold a first-class MTech/ME/MSc degree in Environmental Science with two years of post master’s research experience in the relevant field. They must have minimum one paper publication in SCI Journal. Also, they must have valid LS/NET/GATE score.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 35,000 per month plus HRA
|Last Date to Apply:
|04-02-2021
|Application mode:
|Via email only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/gk/SDF7
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Sardar Patel Scholarship for Students Pursuing Graduation 2020
|Description:
|Buddy4Study India Foundation invites scholarship applications from students studying in the 1st/2nd year of graduation. The scholarship programme is meant to support the higher education of deserving underprivileged students.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for students studying in the 1st/2nd year of a 3-year graduation programme (in any stream) from a recognised university/institution. The annual income of the family should be less than INR 6 lakhs per annum.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Selected students will get scholarship of INR 15,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|28-02-2021
|Application mode:
|Apply online
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/GK/SPS1