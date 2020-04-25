People grow when they dissent and seek an alternative viewpoint. Nations develop when there is debate over ideas and policies. And new thoughts and perspectives evolve as dissenting opinion aids in making the majority opinion better, or at times, influences in rectifying the same. It shapes the intellectual landscape of a community. That’s why, it needs protection.

Dissent or disagreement as such is not always ‘wicked’, as usually labeled by dissent haters. A healthy practice of expressing one’s viewpoint cannot be just troublesome or irritating. But then, what is it that upsets the power whenever there is dissent? Why brush-off any difference of opinion? Probably, the power structures seem unconvinced of their correctness. Or either the dissent haters are blind towards facts. The perceptual blindness, in turn, can be because of any prejudice or a vested interest that has many favorable linkages to procure.

It appears strange as to why dissent voices are silenced, so much ostracized and looked down upon. Can’t individuals think differently, and have different take on various issues? The whip to make them think alike, aimed at establishing consensus opinions sounds bizarre! Dismissing disagreement for the sake of ‘unanimity’ is fallacious. Unanimity is not unity. It is only a symbol of ‘common ground’ disguised as normal state.

The notion that dissent encourages noncompliance is again an alibi to suppress dissent voices. No worldly word is final. No law is an indisputable verdict. And no rule is an unquestionable commandment. Obedience is obviously warranted but the same cannot be entailed or enforced by muzzling the dissent.

They say a dissenting opinion is often the product of the battle itself. The battle between the dissimilar parties or individuals, arguing on a plane of right and wrong variable. Of course, both the variables are definite, and cannot be relative. Right is just right, and wrong cannot be set as right. That’s why dissent acts as a pivot in the system of checks and balances. It is a pointer for the brooding soul, an indicator to the future which may get betrayed by the incorrect estimation or projection by the power.

Societies, institutions and organizations need dissenters to save these from collapsing due to far lethal ‘consensus virus’ that slaughters independent thinking and prolongs the culture of mindless compliance. The concurring minds are never ingenious and innovative since they have nothing to offer and hence, no dissent. They agree to everything and sign in every decision. The ‘Herd Mentality’ is their hallmark.

To be a dissenter is not that easy and painless. It needs courage to speak to power and disagree. It needs challenging tolerance to face victimization for committing the ‘sin to object’. It needs strong self-sufficiency to withstand lobby pressures and not getting bogged down by ruthless criticism. It needs indigenous merit and competence to go against the tide and face the music all-time.

Dissenters cannot hope to revamp the various systems operating in the nation overnight. Be it political, social, academic, administrative…blah blah. They can put brakes on the thought control; the growing process of degeneration and injustice; trying to slow it down to the extent that nations don’t go nuts, altogether. And forestalling the situation that will descend into anarchy; pushing us into a kind of chaos or selective rule, where what counts is merely the heads, and not what is actually contained in the heads.

Bottomline: They say ‘a dissenter is the gladiator making a last stand against the lions’. The gladiator is a defying voice, wrestling within and without…. ‘What we do in life echoes in eternity’ (remember Maximus); struggling to create a sense amidst roaring noise. And the lions are shibboleths of arrogance, basking in power till it slips out suddenly and rages a new order.