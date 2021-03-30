Six Angiolplasties in a night – SSH Srinagar saving lives

Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
A procedure that till late was possible in the most advanced of the healthcare settings only has been made possible by the cardiologists in Kashmir. A live example of this was demonstrated earlier this week when six patients were saved over night in a single hospital.

As per the information by GMC Srinagar, six patients underwent primary or rescue angioplasty at Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar from Sunday 11 am till 5 am on Monday. The hospital administration said two patients were in cardiogenic shock.

While detailing, Dr Syed Maqbool, who led the team said, the first patient was a smoker and diabetic  and was aged 70 years. He said the doctors also saved life of a 37 years old patient, a smoker whose father died of a heart attack at the age of 60 years.

In a strange case, the hospital received three patients consecutively, a 46 year old army personnel, a 48 years old and a 47 year old. All the three were smokers and suffered a heart attack, the timely intervention helping in saving their lives as well as heart vitality.  patient was brought to the hospital with similar presentation.

Later a female 58 years, and  hypertensive had suffered a heart attack and was given rescue angioplasty.

All the procedures, as per the hospital’s deputy medical superintendent who is also nodal officer for Ayushman Bharat, were done free of cost under SEHAT Scheme of J&K Government. “All patients are stable and doing well ,” he said.

Dr Maqbool said the hospitals in Kashmir have been trying to save as many lives as possible. Previously, in 2015, at SKIMS Soura, in 2015 five people were provided primary angioplasty in a day. That was a record too, he said.

This data shows us how rampant is heart attack and how risk factors particularly smoking plays a very important role in causing heart attacks in young. Primary angioplasty is the best procedure if done timely  and is much superior to thrombolysis as seen in two rescue angioplasties who had failed thrombolysis. “Our Principal, Prof Samia Rashid has ensured that SSH Shireen Bagh is fully equipped and geared to tackle any such burden with three cathlabs and 11 cardiologists on rolls,” Dr Maqbool said.

