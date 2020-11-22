Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 23, 2020, 12:54 AM

SKUAST-K becomes official member of LISA 2020

Dr. Imran Khan nominated as coordinator for SKUAST-K-LISA
UPDATED: November 23, 2020, 12:54 AM

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Faculty of Horticulture, Division of Agricultural Statistics, has been granted full membership in the LISA 2020 (Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis) Network. Dr. Imran Khan has been nominated as coordinator for SKUAST-K-LISA. Dr Khan is Associate Professor Statistics with PhD in Statistics and, Post doctorate from University of Colorado Boulder, USA. He was awarded Raman fellowship by University grants commission, GOI. Dr Khan was congratulated by Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed Teli, Vice chancellor SKUAST-K, Professor Nazir Ahmed Ganai, Director project planning and monitoring, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed Siddiqui Dean students welfare, Professor Farooq Ahmed Zaki, Ex Dean, Faculty of Horticulture, Prof. Shakeel Ah Mir, Head, Division of Agri. Statistics, and by all scientific staff of SKUAST-K.

SKUAST-K-LISA is the 20th member of the LISA 2020 Network. The membership is granted for their dedication to upholding the missions of LISA 2020 Statistical Collaboration Laboratory to:

1. Train statisticians and data scientists to become effective, interdisciplinary collaborators who can move between theory and practice to solve problems for real world impact

2. Serve as research infrastructure for researchers and decision-makers to collaborate with statisticians and data scientists to enable and accelerate research and data based decisions that make a positive impact on society

3. Teach short courses and workshops to improve statistical skills and data literacy widely.

LISA 2020 aims to build statistics and data science capacity by creating a robust network of statistics and data science collaboration laboratories (“stat labs”). These stat labs can act as engines for development by training the next generation of collaborative statisticians and data scientists. These labs can also serve as infrastructure to support local researchers, businesses, government, and NGOs; teaching short courses and workshops to improve statistical skills and data literacy widely, can also be taken up.

