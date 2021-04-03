Smart Horticulture: An App and an Apple

In its entirety ‘Smart Horticulture’ would encompass a huge gamut of things and interventions which are beyond the scope of this write up. The intent here is to share some simple ideas on how with the help of information technology our horticulturists, orchardists and growers can expeditiously resolve their day to day issues thereby resulting in better orchard management, improved operational efficiency and informed decision making, all eventually leading to increased profits.

Accordingly, the discussion here is restricted to briefly highlighting how a simple mobile app can be gainfully used in our horticulture sector. This low cost intervention could be used on a mobile, a tablet or a laptop. An Android and iOS based app which would bring the horticulture community online and provide it with reliable data, information, guidance and advice all in real time.

As many readers would note on perusal of the features of the proposed app, some of the information is already available in the market. However, this information is from multiple sources (government and individuals) across different platforms like departmental websites, TV and radio programs, newspapers, WhatsApp groups and Facebook groups. As far as I could gather it is not available in an integrated and consolidated manner, in real time and in a user-friendly mode.

Moreover, there are many new and additional features listed below which are not currently available on any of the above platforms. The app would consolidate the existing and the new information on one platform, with highly improved ease of access by having it all online and of course sharing updates in real time. A structured approach to the features would vastly improve the efficiency of data retrieval and would vastly enlarge the data set.

Though the focus here is on horticulture, a very similar app could be developed to similar provide guidance and support to the agriculture sector or even the floriculture sector.

Weather Forecast & Updates

Mobile phone weather apps are now extensively being used by orchardists in Kashmir. Any such good existing app which has been seen to provide particularly good weather forecast for our geography could be linked to the app to provide real time forecast on temperature, humidity and most importantly forecast about rain and snow.

Eventually, one would need to think of setting up a large number of weather stations across the valley to provide local data which can be processed to appropriately advice the app users depending upon their location.

Plantation and Plant Care

Nursery details: Details (location, area, type of plant material, rates) of approved nurseries could be featured in the app which could be programmed to enable booking of the plant material from the app itself.

Horticulture calendar: Based on the location, altitude and other characteristics of an area localised transplantation, pruning, grafting calendar for the year could be made available on the app.

Updated spray schedule: The standard spray schedule for fungicides could be put online in the app and during the course of the season depending on the weather conditions actually obtaining the said standard spray schedule could be updated; like in case of a very wet spell additional scab prevention sprays might be required.

Data base of fungicides and fertilisers: A database (formulation, trade name, selling rate, packaging, contact details of local dealers) of the various types of fungicides, fertilisers and other formulations used in the sector could be made available in the app.

Disease identification & treatment: With the enhanced features of cameras in even very reasonably priced phones, one could avail of it to help in identification of diseases in our plants. We have seen the accuracy of a plant identification app; similarly, a relevant software could use a photo of the affected portion of the plant to identify the disease and provide advice for its treatment or the image could be shared directly with an expert who would provide the necessary advice.

Productivity & Efficiency Improvements

Productivity coefficients: Based on the productivity figures and data for various farm activities collected from experts, one could tabulate the same and make them available in the app. These figures could be as simple as manpower requirement per kanal for pruning, for spraying fungicides or for harvesting etc. taking into account the type of trees and its age.

Equipment and machinery: Mechanisation of our horticulture sector is the only answer to the acute shortage of labour, its high cost and the skill shortage. To help in the transformation of the sector towards mechanisation and to enable users to take informed decision when investing in machinery for their orchards the app could feature a data base (manufacturers, models, sizes, dealer details, productivity factors, cost) of the various types of implements, tools, machines from tillers, weeders, tractors, and to high end automatic spray machines or harvesting equipment.

Post Harvest Infrastructure & Marketing

Controlled atmosphere (CA) stores database: A complete list with contact details of the CA stores in various districts, size of storage, storage rates and storage availability could be made available in the app. During harvesting this information could be very useful to the grower in selecting his preferred CA store.

Transportation and logistics: A database of the transportation agencies with their contact details, their rates for transportation to different mandies across the country and availability of vehicles could be featured into the app and the same could be updated in real time.

In fact, this could be developed into an important and major feature of the app whereby users who do not have the full truck load could connect with other app users closest to their location and with same destination for their fruit or close to it and be able to pool in with these other app users. A very similar feature as in Uber or Ola pool cabs

By installing a small tracking device (at a nominal cost) in the fruit transportation vehicles the app could actually track, in real time, their movement. This feature would be similar to the way we track our courier consignments but would be far more accurate and would ensure timely transportation of the fruit.

Market rates

The rates of various type and grades of different fruits in various mandies could be made available in real time and across a wider time period rather than waiting for the evening news bulletin or for next day’s newspaper bulletin.

As a matter of fact, based on the data available one could generate market trends to advise the user on the likely rates in the coming days. An algorithm could be developed using data on the general demand consumption in a city and the other factors which are likely to influence the demand and thereby the rate like, local festivals, weather forecast, quantum of supply available etc and estimate the likely market rate.

Technical Support

Teaching videos: Links to shortlisted videos on sites like YouTube or to online courses could be provided on the app to teach growers modern and technically established horticulture techniques. For example, videos on pruning, spraying of fungicides, vermi composting, grading of fruit etc could be made available.

Departmental offices details: The app would have a list of various offices, including field offices, of the Horticulture Department with name, address, contact details of responsible officer in each location to enable the users to get in touch with the nearest responsible official.

Help desk / help line chat: The app could have a standard help desk and /or chat feature for seeking help and advice from experts. Photo, videos and recorded message service could be used to improve the quality of communications.

Advisories from institutions and departments: Advisories from institutions like SKUAST Kashmir, Department of Horticulture could be provided as ‘notifications’ in the app.

The app could be developed by the government and provided free of cost to the users. Alternatively, it could be developed a private entrepreneur who could sell the usage rights against a one-time fee or a monthly subscription. As a matter of fact, the development cost could be covered by charging the companies whose products and services are listed in the various databases of the app.

The volume of information that could be collected and made available through the app is simply phenomenal. With some guidance and support to the users on its functioning the app could help in moving towards an IT enabled horticulture sector in the valley. It would save time, effort and provide valuable information to the users in a timely manner at the press of a button. Once rolled out the app would be regularly updated and upgraded based on the requirements of the users and their feedback.

Iftikhar A Drabu is an aspiring farmer.