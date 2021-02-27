SOS, Ladakh Invaded !!

Ladakh is on the fringe of a disaster and no one has yet noticed that coming.

In the last one year the permanent population of armed forces including the armed police has increased by nearly 100,000 persons, and mainly men.

Last year ending 31st December according to one press report, Ladakh was visited by about 118,000 tourists from other parts of the country as compared to about 83,000 persons only in the Valley. This number is still being tabulated for official endorsement. That is more tourists visited Ladakh, than Kashmir.

With no more new roads opened for civilian traffic, the concentration of private vehicles specially of medium powered motor cycles, doubled. Also the entry of diesel driven SUVs in the new Union Territory more than doubled without adding a single new traffic constable to the local police force. There were traffic jams in Sadar Bazaar in Leh, an unheard of situation only about five years ago.

There were more tourists from European countries visiting the area than before. Hotel occupancy was very encouraging despite the virus pandemic.

While eighteen States and Union territories in the nation have declared themselves free of Covind-19, Ladakh still continues to report daily new cases of affected persons being detected and put under treatment.

Offices dealing with the essential supplies in the UT were in the same period under severe work load to maintain the chain of essential goods despite supply blockage due to lack of availability of goods carriers from other States.

Drinking water supply was severely affected in Leh and a couple of notified areas. This caused a heavy increase in sale of bottled water brought in from neighboring States. That led finally to waste plastic pollution in urban areas for which no one was prepared to manage. Garbage carriers are far and few in Leh and no modern garbage collection and disposal system is in operation. This year the heavy influx of non State tourists left a sea of plastic, scrap paper and aluminum foil bags in the drains of the bye lanes in town and urban villages .Even this garbage entered the shores of Pangong Tso.

As for drinking water supplies otherwise, Leh is dependent on its small water treatment plant which serves a population of about 20,000 citizens. Leh’s summer population increases to about 75,000 and there is no pure water for them. The supply to the town is essentially by drawing water from the Indus. But the river is now contaminated and requires a regular treatment plant to rid itself of feacial matter, before it can be distributed. The ground water around Leh is also heavily polluted and useless for drawing for drinking purposes.

The existing sewer system was again not able to take the load of waste discharge since the processing facility to install new system was still being worked out. Mosquitoes showed their presence as the greening of crop area and Indus river bank increased stagnant water, leading to new breeding grounds.

The so called cold desert of Ladakh jhas seen less and new temperature extremes recorded. Atmospheric pollution was giving a knock in a region which knew no such hazard. An unprepared Ladakh has been invaded by the modern world with all its dirt and disease and that is not a good augury for the local population and administration.

There is more trouble ahead. In the next three years at least five new long distance road tunnels will be completed leading to new opening of routes in the area. There is a proposal under serious consideration to connect Leh and Ladakh by a mountain rail system running through Himachal Pradesh via Rohtang Pass. Indus and Zanskar river could see a couple of new small hydel power projects come up using the run of river design. Large solar farms are planned to collect solar power to run small scale industries. There is good potential to see Kargil river and its tributaries also being used to generate power energy for the area and supply to the villages in the mountains. New urbanization schemes are on the drawing board for Padam, Nyoma, Khaltse, Malbekh to create tourist hot spots for future. The Kargil-Padam- Zanskar road is being widen to make it two lane and take to and fro HTV traffic at the earliest.

The new Union territory has been given a set of dedicated officers who are expected to put their shoulders to help improve the lives of the local people. Presently much time has been wasted to put in places newly elected people and give them chairs to sit and offer advice to the designated official to perform jobs. But at the same time the instruments of work are still missing.

The State Pollution Board is inexperienced and lacking in functional monitoring stations. The monitoring stations in turn also do not have their instruments, no funds have been allotted to buy them from the suppliers. The newly appointed officers again are new to there job and are unfamiliar with the topography and local dialects. There are long distances to traverse and transport is missing and then there is the presence of a large number of defense offices and officers who have their own world to handle. They would be least bothered to worry on civil matters, unless their own colonies become too dirty to live in.

Ladakh requires three separate Pollution Control Boards for Water Control, Air Control, and Land & Environment Control. The law on pollution control needs to be implemented by extension of such laws which already exist in other Hill States and enforced by opening of new courts of justice. We need at least one food testing Laboratory located in the region. The UT Authority should immediately ban the import into the area of aluminum foil packaging for junk food and encourage the use of butterz-paper instead.

Roadside parking should be banned, instead parking area for tourists to park their vehicles be created and heavy fines imposed for violations. New tourist accommodation should be allowed based on available vehicle parking spaces and a system of ariel ropeways considered to connect remotely located hotels and recreational spots instead of connecting them with roads. TV cables and power wirings should all be kept underground in large ducts also containing repair openings.

The LG Sectt should be provided with dedicated helicopter facility for the touring and inspection by officers at short notice and the Kargil airport should be the base for the parking of such small crafts which should not be part of the IAF fleet. These crafts should be available on indent from the officers of above the rank of SP, Chief Judl Magistrates, Tehsildars, CMOs, DIGs in BRO, Comdt of NDMR, SDRF, and ITBP and to persons considered for touring in public interest within the UT. An air ambulance system be created to connect with the best available medical centres in Ladakh and J&K.

At some point of time it may become necessary to consider a maximum number of outsiders for visiting Ladakh simply to protect its environment, flora and fauna. The region plays host to a tribe of wild donkeys in the Indus marshes, Siberian cranes in Tso Moriri, Dromedary double hump camels in Shyok Valley, Ibex deer and yak in higher hills, and snow leopard, and some herds of pashmina goats which have migrated from Tibet. All these animals require protection and propagation in their limited numbers.

Ladakh needs at least one botanic garden and one regional zoo with two veterinary hospital facilities, and at least two state subsidized daily newspapers to cover their cost of land transport in all parts of the UT.

In short, the hands of the UT Authority are full with problems. They should not announce welcome to more tourists than they can properly handle and worry about their problems. This invasion into Ladakh needs to be handled with care and expertise; short term help from outside experts should also not be shied away from.

Gautam Kaul is ex DGP ITBP