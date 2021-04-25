Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
GK Education Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 11:34 PM

Specially-abled students achieve special feat

8 out of 9 students of HSS for deaf & dumb, blind children qualify class 11th exam
Representational Image
Representational Image

The specially-abled students of Higher Secondary Institution for deaf and mute and visually impaired children have achieved a special feat in the class 11th examination, the result of which was declared by JK Board of School Education (BOSE) last week.

Around 9 students had opted for the annual regular 2020 class 11th exams out of which eight students have been declared as qualified by JKBOSE. The left out one student has been shown re-appear in one subject of class 11th.

The students include four boys and four girls who have qualified the class 11th exams.

The Principal of the school, Mr. Manzoor, congratulated the students and expressed his happiness over the success of these specially-abled students. Seven out of 8 students are deaf and mute while one student is visually impaired.

“These students have proved that their disability cannot be an impediment for them to achieve success in their life,” Manzoor Ahmad said.

Notably, the school offers free of cost education to all these children while free of cost hostel facility is also provided to the visually impaired students as well.

Student NameMarks obtained
Zahid Javeed311/500
Abdul Rashid241/500
Mohd Ashraf266/500
Rahila315/500
Afifa353/500
Mehak384/500
Khushboo331/500
Mohd Waseem370/500

