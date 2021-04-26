Speedy Justice: An example for others to follow

The murder trial of a white US Minneapolis Police Officer, titled Public Vs. Dereck Chavin that had commenced just four weeks back is over and the verdict of holding the accused guilty on all counts stands returned. As such trials in the US take place in the open courts and most parts of the trial are also allowed to be televised for the general public to watch and see. It can very well be said that millions of people in the US and across the world particularly people of black community took a very keen interest in it.

Such trials in a country like this or elsewhere would take decades or more and may not come to an end in a generation. However it took only three weeks for the prosecution as well as defence in this case to lead the evidence and just one day more for them to make the concluding arguments in this case.

Black communities in the US and across the world, however, were quite skeptical about it and were not expecting a guilty verdict in the case given their past experience with such type of trials relating to racial killings. The people of colour living in the area had taken to streets as the trial was coming close to an end. But when they heard unexpected verdict of holding Derek Chavin guilty of all charges they simply exploded with overwhelming joy and celebrations.

Just before the trial was to begin the Minneapolis Police had made a settlement with the family of the victim George Flyod by agreeing to pay to them a huge compensation of twenty seven million US Dollars that is equivalent to two hundred corer Indian rupees. The highest ever such settlement made in the history in such a case but that did not distract or dissuade them or others from seeking justice. One after the other witness turned up boldly to depose as against the accused in the case for choking to death and cutting short life of a 46 year old mighty black man by holding his neck under his knee for over nine minutes and not allowing him to breathe in.

The case was, however, fought very well and compelling arguments were made on both sides. However, the judge presiding over the trial briefed and guided the jury of the twelve selected for the trial to stay on a right course and not to get distracted or swayed by emotions. The video recording of the body camera of the accused police officer itself played a vital role in convincing the jury to return a guilty verdict on all charges as against him. The process of choosing a jury in the US from the local population is a tedious process and it takes a long time in order to ensure that they bear grudge or brood any bias or vengeance but are only focused on doing justice either way.

The guilty verdict in the George Flyod’s murder case may not heal all the wounds of the black community in the US. But it will definitely go a long way to push for much needed reforms to prevent such brutalities from occurring over and again. As just during the course of this trial in the same area a 22 and 13 year old black kid were killed in the like manner and similar circumstances.

Whether this verdict will help the estranged black community in the US to come into the national mainstream or their will be any backlash or repetition of such incidents in future is yet to be seen, because the divide between the two communities is deepening day by day with no end to it in the sight.