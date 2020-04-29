Startups: The Corona Impact

“The world is going to be different once the Corona virus Pandemic is over”, said someone yesterday, to which all of us would fully agree. It is a known fact that this pandemic broke out in an unexpected manner and every country is putting up a valiant fight to control the same. We are hopeful of finding solutions towards an early containment of the crisis, possibly a couple of months. However, Corona or Covid-19 is there to stay for a much longer period, albeit with reduced intensity and consequences.

The aggressive spread of the disease, lockdowns, confinement and isolation is going to take a toll on our contemplation. Even when everything is normal (which may be much longer than all of us presume), there will be radical changes in our lifestyle. People will be extra cautious about social distancing, and would avoid crowded places for many months to come. There could be multiple scenarios, some contradicting others. Most people would be scared of the continuing contagion and may not venture out, while a section may pour into the open to vent out their frustration of having remained indoors for long. It is difficult to predict the volumes for either state, as human nature is highly complex and not easily foretold.

Primarily, this pandemic is going to make a huge difference in people’s approach to life, and will force them to re-adjust their priorities, resulting in a changed scenario of individual requirements. Secondly, the extended Lockdown and reduced transactional volumes are bound to lead to an Economic slowdown. The initial signs of this slowdown are clearly visible, and global economy is going to be at an abysmal low for quite some time, maybe a couple of years or so.

This crisis and lockdown, coupled with market recession is making it difficult for startups, some of them struggling for survival. One can’t afford to just wait for the situation to heal itself, which is going to take inordinately long. It is time to get into action. Entrepreneurship means trying to find opportunities even amongst the worst of situations. So, seek out advantages and opportunities in this time of crisis. At this juncture, startups need to consider several factors to streamline their operations. There is a strong need to scour for low-cost and innovative solutions. Existing startups may have to look at optimisation of processes, re-aligning workforce and redesigning of products/ services to meet the changing customer requirements. Given the evolving scenario, there has to be an extreme focus on reduced physical contact and substantial increase in remote working and support from geographically diverse locations. In case of multiple offerings, startups may have to look at changing their product mix. The undeniable point is that technology and innovation is going to be the key to success in these unusual circumstances. For startups who are in their infancy, or the ones who want to diversify their offerings, an earnest suggestion would be to focus on the changing priorities of people and their requirements. This goes with the basic tenet of a startup to address the unfulfilled needs of the society. With a renewed backdrop, focus has to shift to the fresh set of needs and improvisations to address these.

The economic slowdown has a direct impact on people’s spend patterns. In a recessive economy, majority of folks are bound to limit their spending to basic requirements, giving extravagances a miss. There is an expected downslide in the areas of Travel/ Tourism, Adventure Sports, Outdoor Entertainment, Dine-outs and Luxury. However, there should be an increased demand for necessity items, Healthcare, Edutech, Home delivery products, Indoor Entertainment, Communication and Collaboration tools. We are already seeing a huge supply gap for low-cost respiratory devices. Likewise, the demand for Medical consumables and personal hygiene products is going to soar in the coming times. Regular Classrooms, tuitions and Coaching centres are being replaced with online education. Webinars and Video conferences are becoming the order of the day. Anything and everything which is home-delivered without a physical contact would be in high demand, and startups need to align their products on these lines. A promising startup would look towards the replacement of a ‘Physical delivery’ with ‘Home delivery’ (in case of tangible products) and ‘online fulfillment’ (for services).

Covid-19 may have played havoc with us. The irreparable loss of lives, the suffering of patients, struggle of doctors and paramedics is something that would haunt our memories for decades. But, this pandemic has also opened new opportunities to address our remodeled lifestyle. So, go ahead, take full advantage of the lockdown, put on your thinking caps and transform your ideas into action.

The author has three decades of industry experience in global delivery management. His expertise lies in Entrepreneurial strategy, mentoring, and career counseling. He is currently acting as consulting advisor and mentor to several startups.