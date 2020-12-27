Talat Parvez visits Gandhi Memorial College, stresses for introduction of skill development, vocational courses

The commissioner secretary Higher Education department, Talat Parvez Rohella visited Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar to inaugurate the newly constructed college auditorium and other took review of the infrastructural developments in the college.

The commissioner secretary while speaking on the occasion felicitated the CAT and emphasized on the need to promote the skill development and introduction of vocational courses which are in tune with the local demands of the society.

“I want to see Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar using its expertise for contributing to the field of education, grooming students of the college for future,” he said.

Principal of the College Prof (Dr) Manzoor Ahmed Lone extended his gratitude towards the government for liberal funding for the newly constructed Auditorium-cum-Chemistry block and college main gate and hoped that government will continue to extend financial support to the institution for its infrastructural development.

“I hope that government would redress the long pending demand of the employees of the college regarding the settlement of college takeover by the government which has proved stumbling block in granting post-retirement benefits to the employees of this institution,” Lone said.

Chairman WIZKID, Mushtaq Ahmed Mir also spoke about the contribution of his organization in motivating the students of the valley to opt for skill development programs in order to make them self-reliant.

President College Teachers Association (CTA) Tariq Ashai said in his address that the overall scenario of higher education in J&K has changed since Talat Parvez Rohella took the reins of the higher education.

Dr Syed Javaid Iqbal Kamili (HOD Commerce & Management) presented vote of thanks to the chief guest and other dignitaries at the occasion.