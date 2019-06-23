Taste the real

Kashmir’s younger generation needs to wake up and come out of the virtual world. Youngsters during the past few years have become so much addicted to the internet that they seem to have forgotten that real world exists beyond it.

It’s high time for the youth to come out of the illusionary world and get connected to the ground. They need to build their lives and careers rather remaining hooked up to social networking sites.

Youth are our strength and they need to channelize their energies in a positive direction. It’s unfortunate that during the past few years we have not seen Jammu and Kashmir producing a sportsman of an international caliber. Despite crores being spent to promote sports activities, not much has been achieved.

It seems that younger generation of Kashmiris is letting their people down by not taking their careers and lives seriously. They have to choose between right and wrong rather than just getting carried away.

As elders we have got an important role to play in the lives of the young people. We cannot just act as mute spectators and allow them to go astray. It’s our duty to guide them and show them the right path. We have to make them realize that they have to become responsible citizens and lead from the front.

All of us have to sit back and introspect and rectify the mistakes which we have committed in the past. Kashmiri leaders need to think why they couldn’t do much for youth? Our younger generation has been rendered jobless and unemployed. Had the people who ruled J&K during all these years worked towards creating avenues and opportunities for the youth, today Kashmiri youth would have been in a position to compete with the youngsters from other states and the regions.

The IAS topper Shah Faesal created history by topping the country’s most prestigious examination. After he topped the IAS exams many Kashmiri youth followed his footsteps as they too yearned to achieve the feat.Now Shah Fesal has taken a plunge into politics and has floated his own political party. One hopes that he is able to strike a chord with the youth and tell them that they are the future of Kashmir.

The ongoing conflict in Kashmir has made the things more difficult for the generation next. They have been misled on one or the other pretext. It’s unfortunate that no one has tried to guide them in a proper direction. Youth who have picked up arms have chosen death over life and since 2016 Kashmiri youth have been dying at one place or another. How unfortunate and sad!

Younger generation needs to put its act together and become a part of development rather than remaining worried about what should they do with their lives. The Government of India is keen to help the youngsters in Kashmir. The younger generation should stop running after the government jobs and think about becoming entrepreneurs. There are many centrally sponsored schemes which are aimed at just helping the youth. They need to approach the concerned officials and ask them about the schemes which have been announced by the Government of India. As entrepreneurs, youth can provide jobs to others and become employers rather than employment seekers.

Everyday a person comes across the grievances of job aspirants, who have applied for the various posts. The selection process is fast turning out to be an unending process in Kashmir. Many youth are just waiting for the selection lists to get published but their never ending wait is getting prolonged with each passing day.

The youth in Kashmir should realize that they cannot just sit and wait for things to happen. If they really want to build their lives then they would have to make things happen. Nothing is going to come easily to them. They need to stand on their feet to get what they deserve.

Our youth are our assets as they are the ones who can take Kashmir out of the prevailing mess. From 2009 to 2018 we had two young chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti at the helm. Both of them remained busy playing politics over petty issues and couldn’t do much for the youth .

(The writer is a former journalist and member of JK Youth Alliance)