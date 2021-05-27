Who are the fortunate ones? The general belief is and has been that those who possess wealth, power and other possessions of this world are men of good fortune – regardless of how they have come by this pelf and power, legitimately or illegitimately; and regardless of also how they make use of their worldly possessions – for their betterment and that of others or in harmful ways. As far as the mere possession of this-worldly wealth is concerned, some eye-opening verses of surah Zukhruf of the Quran read:

And if it were not that the whole of mankind will be deluded to fall into a single community (of belief), We would have given to those who deny the All-Merciful, roofs of silver and similar staircases which they would ascend. Such also would be the doors of their houses and the couches on which they would recline. And We would have given them gold (in plenty) but all this is a transitory provision of this world’s life and the next world is better for the righteous in the eyes of your Lord. (43:33-35)

The really fortunate ones in the light of surah Fussilat (also known as Hamim al-Sajidah) are those who commit themselves to the source of Ultimate Power, Allah (SWT) and then stick to this commitment relentlessly. Allah makes the forces of the universe subservient to them in this life and the next. These fortunate souls not only themselves bow in submission to Allah but also invite others to this path of salvation. One of the chief attributes of these committed servants of Allah is that they never return evil with evil but try to remove it with that which is good and fair. The Quran tells us that the real men of good fortune are these committed and steadfast souls. Here is an attempt to render the meanings of the relevant passage of surah Fussilat:

Those who assert that their Lord is Allah and then stick steadfastly to this assertion, angels certainly descend on them saying ‘Fear not nor grieve and receive the glad tidings of the Paradise you are promised. We are your protecting friends in this world’s life as well as in the Hereafter, and there you will have what your souls desire and you will have what you ask for – hospitality from the Forgiving, the Merciful.’ And whose word is fairer than his who invites others to Allah and declares himself to be amongst those who submit in obedience to Allah? And good and evil cannot be equal. Then defend yourselves with that which is most good; you will see that he with whom you were locked in enmity becomes your bosom friend. But to this status attain only those who remain steadfast and this status is granted only to those who are extraordinarily fortunate. (41:30-35)