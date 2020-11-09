The last messenger (PBUH)

And indeed, you are of a great moral character (68:4)

Allah sent all the Prophets and Messengers to call for the worship of Allah alone, and to bring people from darkness to light. This supreme message reaches its culmination through the last and final Messenger Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as every Prophet was sent exclusively to his own people but Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was sent to all of mankind as Allah says, “ And We have not sent you (O Muhammad) except as a mercy to all worlds. (22:107). Allah also says, it is He Who has sent His Messenger with Guidance and the Religion of Truth. That He make it prevail over all religion, even though the pagans may detest it (61:9).

Our Prophet (peace be upon him) was the wisest of all men, those who could not understand him called him possessed. So, in every age, it is the habit of the world to call Truth as Falsehood and Wisdom as Madness. On the other hand, to exalt Selfishness as Planning, and Arrogance as Power. The life of Prophet (peace be upon him) was was purposeful and blessed one. His purpose was to interpret in realistic manner the commands and laws of Allah as Aaisha (radiallahu anha) was asked about the character of Prophet (peace be upon him) by Hisham ibn Amr (radiallahu anhu). She replied, “do you not read the Quran? He said, “yes”. She said: “the character of Prophet (peace be upon him) was the Quran.” (Sahih Muslim #746). Prophet (peace be upon him) also said, “I will be the leader of the sons of Adam on the Day of Resurrection, and the first one for whom the grave is opened and the first one to intercede and the first one whose intercession will be accepted.” (Sahih Muslim #4223).

We as Muslims firmly believe that, “Allah chose him even though he had grown up as an orphan and was illiterate knowing neither how to read or write. All good qualities and virtues were perfected in him to the point of ultimate perfection. Allah supported Prophet (peace be upon him) with physical miracles, with which he challenged his people. Among the most important of these was the splitting of the moon and the Night Journey to Baytul Muqadas (Jeruselem). His coming was foretold in Torah and Injeel.”

The insolence of those who are jealous of his (peace be upon him) charisma is nothing strange, rather it is to be expected from them. This heinous crime of blasphemy is never acceptable to any Muslim. Allah has Himself praised His prophet and explained his status and stature.

He (peace be upon him) will attain the station of praise and glory [maqaam Mahmud] on The Day of Judgement. (17 :79) He (peace be upon him) was given conciseness of speech, was supported with fear cast into the hearts of his enemies, war booty was permitted to him and he will be granted intercession. [agreed upon] He (peace be upon him) will be the first one among the Messengers who will be permitted to cross the Siraat. (sahi bukhari #773) He (peace be upon him) will be the first one for whom the grave will be opened (sahih muslim #2278) Allah forgave him all his sins, past and future.

Prophet (peace be upon him) is the seal of all prophets. So, all human beings are bound to follow him in toto as no other prophet after him is going to come and the message which he brought is the guidance till eternity. As Allah says, “this day I have perfected your religion for you, completed My favour upon you and chosen for you Islam as your religion.(5:3).

let me conclude by this verse (3:31)

Say: “if you do love Allah, follow me: Allah will love you and forgive you your sins: For Allah is Oft Forgiving, Most Merciful.

Asiya Gani teacher in a Madrasa