The Last Ten

Ramadhan is the month of blessings and righteousness as Allah referred in the Quran: “The month of Ramadhan in which was revealed the Quran, guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion” (2:185). Ramadhan is a month of Quran and has a special connection with the Holy Qur’an. The Holy Qur’an was revealed in this month. Allah says in Qur’an “Ramadhan is the month in which was sent down the Qur’an, as a guide to mankind, also clear (signs) for guidance and judgment (Between right and wrong)” (2:185). Hadrat Jibraeel used to recite the Holy Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and also heard recitation of the Qur’an from Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) every year during the month of Ramadhan. Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) said: “Read the Qur’an for surely it will be an intercessor for you on the Day of Judgment” (Sahih Muslim). The Qur’an will say: “I prevented him from sleeping at night, so allow me to intercede for him”. Therefore, it is essential for the person fasting to recite the Quran much during these blessed days and honorable nights.

Of this blessed month, Prophet chose the last tens nights of Ramadhan most significant and blissful for the entire Muslim Ummah. Allah has made them worthy and when he says: “I swear by the dawn and ten nights” (89:1-2). This clearly speaks about the significance of these nights and in this month there is a night which is better than thousand months. The Qur’an says: “We revealed it (the Qur’an) on the night of power. Would that you knew what the night of power is like. Better is the night of power than a thousand months. On that night the angels and the spirit descend by their Lords permission, with all his decrees. That night is peace, till the break of dawn”(Surah al-Qadr). It is the night which marked the commencement of the revelation of the Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), an occasion unsurpassable in the history of mankind for its magnificence and the significance it has for the life of mankind as a whole. Its greatness is far beyond human realization.

The night of power is the night of spiritual bliss. Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) is reported to have said concerning this blessed night: “Verily this month has come to you, and therein is a night which is better than thousand months. Whosoever is deprived of it is deprived of all good: and none is deprived of its good except a totally unfortunate person. And whosoever stands up in prayer at the night of power out of faith and is hopeful of reward, all his past sins will be forgiven”(Ibn Majah). This night is great because Allah has chosen it for the revelation, and divine peace may be spread in human life conscience. This night is great because of which Qur’an includes; an ideology, a basis for values and standards and a comprehensive code of moral and social behavior, all of which promote peace within the human soul and in the world. This night is great because of the descent of the angels, and Jibrial (A.S) in particular, by their Lord’s permission carrying the Qur’an which was sent on that very night. Aisha narrated that: “With the start of the last ten days of Ramadan, Prophet (pbuh) would pray all the night, and would keep his family awake for the prayers. He tied his lower garment and devoted himself entirely to prayer and supplication” Further Aisha is said to have reported: O Messenger of Allah! What if I knew which night (Laila-ul-Qadr, then what should I say in it? He said: Allahumma innaka ‘affuwwun tuhibbul ‘afwa f’fu annaa” (O Allah, you are forgiving and you love forgiveness, so forgive me) (Tirmidihi).

Prophet used to perform I’tikaf during the last ten days of Ramadhan “Aisha reports: “When the last week of Ramadhan approached, Prophet (pbuh) used to keep awake during most parts of the nights and devoted himself to worship. He also decreed the female of the household to remain awake and engaged himself in the worship of Allah with full zeal and perfect devotion.” Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was naturally the most generous of people and he used to be more generous than ever in the month of Ramadan. Muslims should try to give generously in Ramadan, both sadaqah (optional charity) and zakah (obligatory charity). The Prophet said: “This is a month of ‘Masawat’ (means to show sympathy to the poor and the needy). Ibn Abbas reports: Prophet (pbuh) was by nature generous and munificent, but his munificence knew no bounds during this month.

While concluding, the last days of Ramadan propose us to renew our commitment and re-establish our relationship with our creator, offer an opportunity by Allah (SWT) for the believers to mould up for all their flaws, to seek forgiveness, to turn in repentance and to strengthen our Iman, purify our heart and soul, and to remove the evil effects of the sins committed by him. Let us seek the blessings of these days and do righteous deeds. Aameen!

Author teaches at Department of Islamic Studies, GDC Pampore.