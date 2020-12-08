The lust for supremacy

There is hikmah (wisdom) behind every creation of Almighty. Everything in this universe has been assigned a specific task. Imagine dust particles, they are so tiny, it seems that they have no worth, but Almighty has created even these minute particles with a purpose. They play an important part in water cycle; without them rain is not possible. Interestingly there is a kind hierarchy in the Almighty’s creation. Humans are the noblest. Since humans are blessed with the highest level of intelligence and endowed with many qualities.

In early times man’s needs were limited to food, water and shelter. Gradually human societies evolved into an organized collectivity. With the power of intelligence man was able to create an amazing world around him. The outcome was not only modern world of technology, but also destruction of humanity. This advanced world of ours is divided into nations and states, but the powerful don’t limit themselves limiting to the development of their nations. But they wanted something beyond this; that is hegemony.

History has witnessed that superior nations have always dominated the lesser nations. When European colonialism began, along with this a lucrative business emerged called as slave trade. The Portuguese, Dutch, Spaniards and British captured African natives, and forcibly transported them to the newly discovered America as labourers in their plantations. Slave trade finally got abolished after 200 years but still there is discrimination on the basis of color prevalent in the western world, particularly in the US. There is a continuous tussle among the powerful nations to gain hegemony or to create a unipolar world. The lust to achieve political, economic and socio cultural dominance has really made them wild. The things have come to such a pass that “once weapons were manufactured to fight wars. Now wars are manufactured to sell weapons.”

The year 2020 is the pandemic year and throughout the whole world a large number of people died because of this. But human deaths occurring on a large scale is not a new thing happening. This year an invisible entity is responsible, what about those humans deaths that are happening due to humans every year, every month, every day and every minute in specific parts of the world. Those deaths and extreme human sufferings are occurring on the basis of racism, casteism, religion and socio political superiority. What about those blooming buds who are snatched from the lap of their mothers. Their bodies are numb, dreams are shattered, their homes and schools are no more just debris all around, their playgrounds have turned into graveyards, their lives are confined to a tent that can shield them from rain and dust but cannot shield them from miseries. It seems that their lives have lost worth and they have done an unforgivable sin of being humans.Why is it so; because there are nations on a mission that is war on peace rather than war for peace.

Unfortunately the super powers can establish kingdoms on the basis of bloodbath of innocent people, but they forget that there is someone who can crush their kingdoms in one stroke – ‘the lord of the great throne’.

Nargis Bashir is PG Student at Kashmir University.