The monster rears its head again

This adds to the already accumulated pile of stress
Representational Image [Source: Flickr]
In the initial days of this pandemic, now more than a year back, we had identified a problem by the the term called infodemics. It meant an overflow of information about the pandemic, and that mostly comprised false and misleading content. This made it difficult for the people, as well as for the governments, to manage the crises. Since the power of propaganda is known for its treacherous impact, such information resulted in more chaotic responses from the people as well from the systems in place. Later it was realised that we shouldn’t be paying heed to such torrent of information, and also there should be a consistent counter-campaign to identify the false and misleading content. Over a period of time people themselves could tell a fake item from an authentic one. But somehow, for some time now, the same monster is once again rearing its deadly head.  While covid is taking its toll, we have now added problems like fungus. What it is, and what it does, is now a subject of research and treatment. But beyond that people are forwarding all kinds of stuff related to this fungus, and that too of various colors. At the same time there is adverse information about vaccines spread through social media. This leads to lot of stress as people  have no means to check the veracity of the information. Sometimes people dismiss such information with disdain, sometimes they take it seriously, and each time it leaves behind a trail of confusion. This adds to the already present huge pile of stress. In this circumstance it is expected from the government to keep track of such information flowing all around and issue necessary counter-information. This is extremely important as information, coming from million different sources, shapes people’s responses. If we want propel to be guided properly on pandemic related issues, we must filter good information from bad. People must have some credible source of information and guidance where they can check what is right and needed, and what is fake and misleading.

