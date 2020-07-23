THE MUSLIMS' COVID-19 HANDBOOK | How to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic - I

In name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

All praise belongs to Allah alone. We ask for His help, blessings and guidance. May Allah bless the messenger Muhammad (SAW), elevate his mention, honour him and protect him.

The current coronavirus pandemic has spread rapidly across the globe, completely changing people’s lives. This also includes the Muslim community, who have been affected in a variety of ways.

In writing this booklet, we aspire to bring hope to the community by the will of Allah and impart practical tips that are grounded in sound Islamic principles and knowledge.

The aims of this booklet are to:

• Strengthen our imaan and spiritual connection with Allah during this time.

• Ensure we are best prepared to deal with all eventualities for ourselves and loved ones.

INTRODUCTION

May Allah make this a time in which we become closer to Him. May He protect us, our loved ones and the wider community from harm. Finally, we ask Him to forgive all of those who have passed away and have mercy on them.

Golden Times

The Prophet (SAW) told us:

“The one who stays in their land at the time of a plague*, has patience, seeks reward, knowing fully that nothing will afflict him except that which Allah decreed for him; he will be given the reward like that of a martyr.”

[Saheeh Al-Bukhari (3474)]

*Many scholars have said that a pandemic comes under the ruling of a plague. We hope that Allah, out of His generosity, rewards those who follow these conditions like He would reward the victims of a plague.

To get this mighty reward a person needs to:

• Remain in their land

• Be patient

• Seek reward

• Believe that nothing from Allah would befall a person except what Allah has decreed

This hadith covers three groups of people:

• A person who dies from the disease

• A person who recovers from the disease

• A person who is not afflicted with the disease at all

[Fathul Bari (1/538)]

PREVENTATIVE MEASURES

Spiritual protection

Praying Fajr on time

The Prophet (SAW) said: “Whoever prays Fajr is in the protection of Allah.’’

[Saheeh Muslim (657)]

Praying Duha

Allah said: “O Son of Adam: Perform four rak’ah (Duha prayer) for Me in the beginning of the day; I will suffice you for the latter part of it.”

[At-Tirmidhi (475) and authenticated by Adh-Dhahabi in As-Siyar (8/323)]

NB: The time for Duha begins after sunrise and ends 10 minutes before Dhuhr time starts. It is prayed in two units.

Prophetic du’a to recite before leaving the house

Bismillaahi tawak’kaltu ‘alAllaah, wa laa hawla wa laa quwwata illaa billaah

In the Name of Allah, I place my trust in Allah, and there is no strength to do good nor any power to resist evil except by (the Assistance of) Allah.

“Whoever recites this du’a, it is proclaimed to him, ‘You have been guided, you have been sufficed (i.e. your needs have been taken care of), you have been protected’

and Shaytan leaves his path.”

[Abu Dawood, (5095) & authenticated by Ibn Al Qay’yim in Zad Al-Ma’ad (2/335)]

Prophetic du’a to preserve blessings

Allaahumma innee aoodhu bika min zawaali ni matik, wa tahaw-wuli aafiyatik, wa fujaa’ati niqmatik, wa jameei sakhatik

O Allah, I seek Your protection from the withdrawing of Your blessing, from the loss of the well-being that You granted me, the sudden onset of Your wrath, and anything that may lead to Your displeasure.

[Saheeh Muslim (2739)]

Prophetic du’a for protection against diseases

Allaahumma innee a’oodhu bika minal barasi wal-junooni wal-judhaami wa min say’yi1 il-asqaam

O Allah, I seek Your protection from leukoderma, insanity, leprosy and from evil diseases.

[Abu Dawood (1554) & authenticated by An-Nawawi in Al-Adhkar (p.483)]

Prophetic du’a for protection against calamities

Allaahumma innee a’oodhu bika min jahdil balaa’, wa darakish’shaqaa’, wa soo-il qadaa’, wa shamaatatil ‘a-daa’

O Allah, I seek Your protection from the difficulties of severe calamities, from a bad fate, from a bad end and from the malicious joy of enemies.

[Saheeh Al-Bukhari (6347)]

Du’a of Yunus (AS)

Laa ilaaha illaa anta subhaanaka innee kuntu min adh’dhaalimeen

There is none worthy of worship but You, You are perfect and above any deficiency, surely I was from the wrongdoers.

The Prophet (SAW) said: “No Muslim says this du’a concerning anything, but Allah will answer his prayer.”

[Surah Al-Anbiya:87] & [At-Tirmidhi (3505) & authenticated by Ibn Hajr in Al-Futuhaat Ar-Rabaaniyyah (4/11)]

Prophetic du’as to recite in the morning and evening

The time for the morning remembrance is between Fajr and sunrise, and the time for the evening remembrance is between ‘Asr and Maghrib

Bismillaahil lad hi la yadur’ru ma’asmihi shay’un fil-ardi wa la fis’samaa’I wa huwas-samee’ul ‘aleem

In the Name of Allah with Whose Name nothing can harm on earth or in heaven, and He is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing.

“The one who recites it three times in the morning and evening, nothing will harm him.”

[At-Tirmidhi (3388) & authenticated by him]

Allaahumma innee as-alukal ‘aafiyata fid’dunyaa wal aakhirah, Allaahumma innee as-alukal ‘afwa wal’aafiyata fee deenee wa dunyaaya wa ahlee wa maalee, Allaahum’mastur’awraatee wa aamin raw’aatee, Allaahummahfadhnee min bayni yaday’ya, wa min khalfee wa ‘an yameenee wa ‘an shimaalee, wa min fawqee, wa a’oodhu bi’adhamatika an ughtaala min tahtee

O Allah, I ask You for well-being in this world and in the Hereafter. O Allah, I ask You for pardon and well-being in my faith, my worldly affairs, my family and my wealth. O Allah, conceal my faults and protect me from that which causes me to worry. O Allah, protect me from what is in front of me and from what is behind me, from my right and from my left, and from above me, and I seek refuge in Your Greatness lest I be destroyed from beneath me.

To be recited once in the morning and once in the evening.

[Abu Dawood (5074) & authenticated by An-Nawawi in Al-Adhkar (p.lll)]

Practical proactive measures

1. Avoid any place in which a person is likely to contract the disease

2. Do not go out unless absolutely

necessary

• If you need to go out for necessities,

make the visits as infrequently as possible

3. Practice social distancing

“Flee from leprosy like you would

flee from a lion.”

[Saheeh Al-Bukhari (5707)]

• If you need to drop off any essentials to others, leave it on their doorstep and without any contact

• Always stay 2 meters apart from others when outside

If you do leave home…

A. Wear protective equipment & dispose of it safely

B. Avoid touching your mouth, eyes or nose

C. Sanitise your hands & wash them as soon as you get home

SHOWING SYMPTOMS

Steps to take when showing symptoms

Self-isolate!

If you or your loved ones show any symptoms of the disease, it is important to self-isolate as soon as possible to stop the spread of the disease.

Things to do in self-isolation…

• Perform extra salah

• Recite the Quran

• Listen to reminders

• Read beneficial books

• Reflect

• Remember Allah & make du’a

• Contact family

• Exercise

• Learn a new skill online

• Remember to stay well hydrated & rest

• Put your trust in Allah, act upon the guidance of healthcare professionals and do not let fear delay you from seeking urgent help, if you need it.

Be positive and connect with Allah

It can wipe out your sins!

The Prophet (SAW) said: “…a calamity will continue to befall a person until he walks on the earth with no sin.”

[At-Tirmidhi (2398) & authenticated by him]

A sign of Allah’s love

The Prophet (SAW) said: “When Allah loves someone, He tests them.”

[At-Tirmidhi (2396) & authenticated by Ibn Muflih in Al-Adaab Ash-Shar’iyyah (2/181)]

Perhaps Allah has a special rank awaiting you in Paradise

The Prophet (SAW) said:”…Surely a person has a (special) status with Allah which he is unable to obtain through good deeds so Allah continues to test him with that which the person dislikes until he obtains it.”

[Saheeh Ibn Hibaan (2908) & authenticated

by Al-Haitami in Az-Zawajir (1/164)]

In the next life, many will wish that they were tested in this world

The Prophet (SAW) said: “In the next life, those who were safe, sound, secure, had well-being and protection will wish their skins had been cut with scissors, when they see the mighty reward of those who were struck with calamities.”

[At-Tirmidhi & authenticated

by As-Suyuti in Al-Jami As-Sagheer (7721)]

Prophetic du’as and ruqya

to recite when sick

Recite Surah Al-Fatihah

Surah Al-Fatihah is a form of ruqya (treatment).

[Saheeh Al-Bukhari (2276])

Du’a for curing an illness

Allaahumma Rabban-naasi adh-hibil bas, washfi antash- shaafi, laa shifaa-a illaa shifaa-uk, shifaa-an laa yughaadiru saqamaa

Remove the pain, remove the discomfort, O Lord of mankind! Cure this pain for You are the One who provides the cure. There is no cure except the one that is provided by You, grant a cure that does not leave behind any pain or any discomfort.

[Saheeh Al-Bukhari, (5351)

Du’a for relief from pain

Bismillaah – In the name of Allah.

NB: Place your hand where you feel pain

and recite 3 times in Arabic.

A’oodhu billaahi wa qudratihi min sharri maa ajidu wa uhaadhir

I seek refuge with Allah and with His power from the evil that I find and that I fear.

NB: Place your hand where you feel pain

and recite 7 times in Arabic.

[Saheeh Muslim, (2202)]

Helping people with symptoms

1. Ask Allah to cure them

2. Ask others to make du’a for them*

*An-Nawawi quoted a consensus on its permissibility

[An-Nawawi in Al-Adhkar (p.643)]

3. Giving charity with the hope that Allah will heal them (charity of food, clothing etc.)

[Saheeh Muslim (901)]

4. Help them in any way you can, whilst ensuring the safety of yourself and others

5. Keep them in a good mood, full of optimism & hope

WHEN SYMPTOMS GET WORSE

Before going to the hospital

Three main steps to take

It is always better to be over prepared than under prepared. Taking the right precautions at this stage will ensure that a person leaves home with no regrets.

1. Leave your family members with any parting advice you have for them

2. Make complete tawbah

3. Share any wishes you would like your family members to carry out

Making complete repentance (tawbah)

General Repentance

Making general repentance ensures forgiveness for all of one’s sins, even if they don’t remember each sin individually, as long as:

1- if they were to remember the sin, they would repent from it

2- the individual doesn’t have a love or connection towards the sin.

– Ibn Taymiyyah [Al Fataawa Al-Kubra (5/279)]

Repentance has two parts:

1) The Rights of Allah

The conditions for the Rights of Allah:

1. Be sincere towards Allah

2. Stop doing the sin

3. Regret the sin

4. Having a strong resolve not to repeat the sin

5. Before seeing the Angel of Death

[Sharh Muslim by An-Nawawi (9/20-21), Al-Madaarij (1/192) & Tafseer Ibn Kathir (2/236)]

Making complete repentance (tawbah)

2) The Rights of the Creation

It requires the conditions stated on the previous page along with making amends with anyone you have wronged in the following two categories:

A. Possessions

• If you have taken or borrowed something that belongs to someone else then you must return it back to them.

• If you no longer have it, then give back its equivalent.

• If giving the equivalent is not possible, then return the current value in money.

• If the person has passed away, then give it to their heir.

• If there is no way of contacting the heir or the person, give the money in charity on the owner’s behalf.

B. Honour

• You need to seek forgiveness from anyone you have wronged, physically or verbally, e.g. swearing, backbiting, slandering.

• It is best to apologise to the person directly.

• However, you can make du’a for the person and ask Allah to forgive them if:

1) the person is unaware you have wronged them/apologising will cause more harm than good

2) there is no way to contact them

• Draft the messages or voice notes to send to people as soon as possible. You can help elderly relatives who need to do this by drafting the message for them.

• Example message: “I believe I may have backbitten or thought negative of you, so can you please forgive me…”

Praying as a sick person

The Prophet (SAW) said: The first deed for which a person will be brought to account on the Day of Resurrection will be his prayer. If it is good then he will have prospered and succeeded, but if it is bad then he will be doomed.”

[At Tirmidhi (413) & authenticated

by An-Nawawi in Al-Majmoo’ (4/55)]

It is therefore very important that a person does not neglect the prayer during this crucial time.

Please ensure you pack the following in your hospital bag…

• Smartphone (with qiblah & salah times app)

– Elderly patients should be taught how to use the smart phone, e.g. making video calls, charging the phone, using salah app etc.

• Stone for tayammum

– Any stones from the earth will suffice

• Prayer mat, toiletries, spare clothes and slippers

Wudu & Tayammum

Do wudu if you have access to water or if it is possible for any water to be brought to you.

If you’re wearing an oxygen mask and it cannot be removed, it is sufficient to wipe over it during wudu.

Do tayammum if you have one or more of the following issues:

• You do not have access to water.

• You cannot get to a water source.

• Using water will make the illness worse or delay its recovery.

Performing Tayammum.

1. Rub your hands on the tayammum stone

2. Then wipe your face

3. Rub your hands on the tayammum stone again

4. Then wipe both your hands and arms upto the elbows tayammum is now complete

[As-Sunan Al-Kubra by Al-Baihaqi (1/206)]

How to pray…

• Pray standing as normal.

• If you are unable to, then pray sitting.

• If you are unable to sit, then pray lying down facing the qiblah on your side – whichever side is easiest. If both sides are the same, then the right side is better.

• If that is not possible, then pray lying on your back, with your feet towards the qiblah (if possible), otherwise you can pray lying on your back in any direction.

How to do rukoo’ & sujood if you are praying sitting down…

• Tilt your head forward & lower your back for rukoo’ & sujood if you are able to

• If you cannot lower your back, then tilting your head will suffice

How to do rukoo & sujood if you are praying lying down…

• Lower your head for rukoo’ & sujood

• Difference between the rukoo’ & sujood – the head needs to be a little lower for sujood than it is for the rukoo’ in both the sitting & lying position

to be continued….

The Booklet has been produced by Tazkiyah Publications. Email: tazkiyah.publications@gmail.com