The Rounds of Conscience

I remember as a much younger medical student, on my first ward round, the sacred atmosphere that pervaded the ward. Professor Mohammed Yousuf was heading the round. Stories of his teaching prowess had already reached us in our preclinical teaching period. We closely observed, in expectant wonder, all his actions, and clung on to his words. We observed the patients looking up towards him from their beds as he switched seamlessly from fluent English to soothing Kashmiri bridging the gap for the patient as he wove unfathomable medical terms with understandable local words lest the patients feel left out. For once the reality lived up to hype.

Over the years I have been a part of numerous ward rounds. But through the evolution of science and technology one thing has continued to remain as the bedrock of the whole event – the desire to recreate that scene of a trusting patient surrounded by empathetic doctors. The patient is essentially scared and suffering. There is often a whole lot of questions in his mind which may or might not be articulated. Sitting or lying down on that bed surrounded by people in white coats makes the patient feel especially vulnerable. Only the more discerning are able to differentiate a 3rd year student from a more senior resident. Across a training period that spans several years, a doctor often faces questions from patients that are clearly beyond his or her level of competence. This is a manifestation of the exalted position that their trust professes to put us in.

It has been quite enlightening to see this relationship during this pandemic. The trust between a patient and a doctor is strained by an unforeseen factor. The factor of fear. The fear of contracting the infection, the fear of taking the infection home to the family and the fear of becoming a spreader. It is understandable that every healthcare worker has a litany of questions regarding the conflict between duty and safety. In what is probably a coincidence there has been a relative hardening of administrative attitudes towards the healthcare worker at several places. Complaints and feedback are disregarded. CCTVs stand installed to ensure compliance as the workers are monitored from the relative safety of offices and well-furnished rooms. Admittedly, this might have ensured compliance, but there is a critical difference between biometry and patient care.

The mask, the glove and the PPE have shadowed the understanding face and the caring touch. I can only imagine the thought process of the patient surrounded by PPE clad doctors on a round. Disembodied, distant voices coming from masked faces seem to resemble astronauts on a distant moon. I have, at times, felt a strange resignation on part of these patients and a surprising lack of expectation and query. They are manifestly worried but it is difficult to connect deeply with a group of doctors covered in white across an abstract wall that has been created by the infectivity of this virus. As George Floyd’s unfortunate death flags some concerns about inequality this virus is also creating a sort of inequality, albeit, subtly. The ‘damned’ infected and the ‘healthy’ uninfected. Thankfully, the inequality is short lived. But if a lifetime of discomfort could be compressed the 15 days of corona might be one of the contenders.

From a doctor’s viewpoint the ward round has been enlightening as well. Stuffy PPEs ensure a sweaty and uncomfortable clothing, the mask and eye shields a foggy vision that reduces perception and feedback. The CCTV can see the white clad figure but cannot transmit his discomfort and cannot portray his fogged-up shield and his primeval desire to shorten his struggle. In such an atmosphere, the worker has only one touchstone as he discharges what is essentially a sacred duty. His conscience. A conscience that makes the discomfort, the fear and the navigation of relatively uncharted territory much lighter. The extra time spent with a patient, the pain taken to explain something and a compassionate sentence all fall in this territory. At a profound level these ward rounds during the pandemic have become just that ‘ROUNDS OF CONSCIENCE’.

It is quite pertinent to recall the famous quote here ‘there is a higher court than courts of justice. That is the court of conscience’. It sounds truer than ever.