The tallest leader of Kashmiri Sikhs

On 9th of June 2020, Sikh Sangat paid their last tributes to S. Janak Singh Sodhi, by participating in hundreds, in his “Antim Ardas” held at Gurudawara Chhatti Padshahi Baramulla, amidst restrictions imposed by authorities due to COVID-19 Pandemic. He was the most popular sikh leader in kashmir who served the sikh minority of Kashmir continuously for last over 40 years.Though his leadership largely remaining confined to sikh religious affairs, he also entered political mainstream and left an indelible impression on the political spectrum of the state.

The humility, friendliness, being down to the earth, always accessible and being compassionate were the unique features of his personality which endeared him to the sikh sangat of Kashmir, particularly of Distt Baramulla. It will not be an understatement to say that he was always identified with Baramulla. His connect with masses was so great and extraordinary that he would necessarily be a part of almost every function organised by people of Baramulla in their homes. His close proximity with the sangat can be gauged from the fact that he would never miss an opportunity and occasion to condole the death and made it mandatory for himself to unfailingly attend the funeral and bhog ceremony of every deceased sikh in the Kashmir valley.

Basically, he was a champion of secularism Being secular from core of his heart ,his secular credentials always radiated from his thought, speech and actions. In 2005 earthquake, while distributing relief, received from various Sikh organisations from Delhi and Punjab,, he did not hesitate to provide relief ,meant for only Sikh Sangat, to needy muslim families also, inspite of facing wide criticism from various quarters

He entered mainstream politics after his retirement from government service in judiciary department. His decision to enter mainstream politics and joining National Conference was essentially based on well known secular credentials, its broad based structure and cadre spread in all the regions of the state and principles of religious harmony. Basically ,he stood for religious harmony and pluralism and even carried his well cherished mission forward in adverse circumstances which in some way challenged his commitment. He had an unflinching faith in the idea of kashmiriat, and for that he was also popular among Muslim community.

Defining moments of his leadership in Sikh community came when he came out and led THE terrified sikh minority from the front, in the wake of incidents of kidnappings and subsequent killings of the members of Sikh community in early nineties.

In village of Tral Distt Pulwama, a retired sikh army officer was kidnapped and killed by gunmen in an already prevailing atmosphere of fear all around. Being the first incident of its kind, it terrified the community. Nobody dared to speak out. And it was left to the daring leadership of S Janak Singh Sodhi, who took a bold initiative, gathered group of over 20 Sikh volunteers and reached village Tral to attend his bhog ceremony. He not only made his presence felt but while addressing a gathering, he issued a stern warning to the culprits to desist from such unwarranted attacks which could breach age old harmony between the two communities. He thereafter led the Sikh minority of Kashmir from the front and made it a point to essentially attend the funeral and bhog ceremonies in any part of Kashmir and was successful in instilling a sense of confidence in Sikh masses living. In another incident of killing of a sikh police inspector from Baramulla, S. Janak Singh Sodhi went ahead and organised a protest march of Sikhs in main chowk Baramulla against the unidentified gunmen and issued stern warning to those responsible for the dastardly act. It is worthwhile to mention that S. Janak Singh Sodhi did not even spare the security forces for their excesses against Sikhs and equally condemned their acts of harassment.

S Janak Singh Sodhi led a sustained campaign to persuade Kashmir Sikhs not to leave their homeland and stay back in Kashmir, immediately after the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandit community from the valley and after the Chhattisinghpora incident. Thereafter S Janak Singh Sodhi never looked back and continued to lead the Sikhs living in Kashmir from the front in most difficult times. This was the reason the Sikh community of Kashmir believed in him and galvanised behind him. His commitment for safety, security and welfare of the Kashmiri sikh community was unquestionable. He always emerged as a man of crisis for the Sikh community and provided necessary leadership in an atmosphere of terror and violence when none of his contemporary sikh leaders could muster courage to step out of their homes. He was never afraid of echoing his views with full confidence and conviction on political issues of controversial nature .

He was, no doubt was a very good human being who always empathised with poor and needy. He gracefully faced criticism with humility and was always graceful and humble in his conduct even on certain moments when he used to be criticised and even insulted by opposition.

The sad demise of S Janak Singh Sodhi is in fact a great loss not only for Kashmiri Sikh community but also for the people of Kashmir. We all pray for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Dr. Anoop Singh is Gen.Secretary, Sikh Civil Society (NK)