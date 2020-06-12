Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
DR. ANOOP SINGH
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 12, 2020, 10:02 PM

The tallest leader of Kashmiri Sikhs

S. Janak Singh Sodhi's commitment to safety, security and welfare of the Kashmiri Sikh community was unquestionable
On 9th of June 2020, Sikh Sangat  paid their  last tributes to S. Janak Singh Sodhi,  by participating in hundreds, in his “Antim Ardas” held  at Gurudawara  Chhatti Padshahi Baramulla, amidst restrictions imposed by authorities due to COVID-19 Pandemic. He was the most popular sikh leader in kashmir who served the sikh minority of Kashmir  continuously for last over 40 years.Though his leadership largely remaining confined to sikh religious affairs, he also entered political mainstream and left an indelible impression on the political spectrum of the state.

The humility, friendliness, being down to the earth, always accessible and  being compassionate were the unique  features  of his personality which endeared him to the sikh sangat of Kashmir, particularly  of Distt Baramulla. It will not be an understatement to say that he was always  identified with Baramulla. His connect with masses was  so great and extraordinary  that he would  necessarily be a part of  almost every function organised by people of Baramulla in their homes. His close proximity with the sangat can be gauged from the fact that he would never  miss an opportunity  and occasion to condole  the death and  made it mandatory  for  himself to  unfailingly attend the funeral and bhog ceremony of every deceased sikh  in  the Kashmir  valley.

Basically, he was a champion of secularism  Being secular from core of his heart ,his secular credentials   always radiated  from his thought, speech and actions. In 2005 earthquake, while distributing relief, received from various Sikh organisations from Delhi and Punjab,, he did not hesitate to provide relief  ,meant for only  Sikh Sangat, to  needy muslim families also, inspite of  facing wide criticism from various quarters

He entered mainstream politics after his retirement from  government  service in judiciary  department. His decision to enter mainstream politics and joining National  Conference  was essentially based on well known secular credentials, its broad based structure and cadre spread in all the regions of the state and principles of religious  harmony. Basically ,he stood for religious harmony and pluralism and even carried his well cherished mission forward in adverse  circumstances which in some way challenged his  commitment. He had an unflinching faith in the idea of kashmiriat, and for that he was also popular among Muslim community.

Defining moments of his leadership in Sikh community came when he came out and led THE terrified sikh minority from the front, in the wake  of  incidents of kidnappings and  subsequent  killings  of the members of Sikh community  in early nineties.

In village of Tral Distt Pulwama, a retired sikh army officer was kidnapped and killed  by gunmen in an  already prevailing atmosphere of fear all around. Being the first incident of its kind, it terrified the community. Nobody dared to speak out. And it was left to the daring  leadership of S Janak  Singh Sodhi, who took a bold initiative, gathered group of over 20 Sikh volunteers and reached village Tral to attend his bhog ceremony. He not only made his presence felt but while addressing a gathering, he issued a stern warning to the culprits to desist from such unwarranted attacks which could breach age old harmony between the two communities. He thereafter led the Sikh minority of Kashmir  from the front and made it a point to essentially attend the funeral and bhog ceremonies  in any part of Kashmir and was successful in instilling a sense of confidence in Sikh masses living. In another incident of killing of a sikh police inspector from Baramulla, S. Janak Singh Sodhi went ahead and organised a protest march of Sikhs in main chowk Baramulla against the unidentified gunmen and issued stern warning to those responsible for the dastardly act. It is worthwhile to mention that S. Janak  Singh Sodhi  did  not even spare  the security forces  for their excesses against Sikhs and equally condemned their acts of harassment.

S Janak Singh Sodhi led a sustained campaign to persuade Kashmir Sikhs not to leave their homeland and stay back in Kashmir, immediately after the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandit community from the valley and after the Chhattisinghpora incident. Thereafter S Janak Singh Sodhi never looked back and continued to lead the Sikhs living in Kashmir from the front in most difficult times. This was the reason the Sikh community of Kashmir believed in him and galvanised behind him. His commitment for safety, security and welfare of the Kashmiri sikh community  was unquestionable. He always emerged as a man of crisis for the Sikh community and provided necessary leadership in an atmosphere of terror and violence when none of his contemporary sikh leaders could muster courage to step out of their homes. He was never afraid of echoing his views with full confidence and conviction on  political issues  of controversial nature .

He was, no doubt was a very good human being who always  empathised with poor and needy. He gracefully faced criticism with humility and was always graceful and humble in his conduct even on certain moments when he used to be criticised and even insulted by opposition.

The sad demise of S Janak Singh Sodhi is in fact  a great loss not only for Kashmiri  Sikh community but also for the people of Kashmir. We all pray for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Dr. Anoop Singh is Gen.Secretary, Sikh Civil Society (NK)

