The Unsung Heroes of Covid-19

Most of the times, we waver in purpose or action. We have least, any idea about the choices and situations that can push us into troubles. We might stagger and stumble without learning from our failures or mistakes. When we are saddled with difficulties, only few have ingenuity and guts to find the solution. Only those few make an impact who observe, absorb, and act. They deserve to be heard, applauded and followed. They bring an assurance in us to reaffirm our beliefs. They give us a reason to challenge the limitations. Challenges and crises define our inner strength. Anything for which we toil hard to get, leaves an edible mark of our struggle. Those feats are always cherished and remembered. Success doesn’t mean to be rich but resourceful when by any small or large means we add value in our society and bring the profound changes. That is what real men strive for. Nothing is so satisfying than working for the welfare of others. They are doing it for their lord. Their hearts are at peace and don’t need anyone’s approval or appreciation.

Life is full of intimidating challenges. Sometimes we cannot help but have to dance with the unknown. We cannot be hardwired to resist them. Deep, deep down, we have to be very strong to overcome the crises. It is the only way to make our existence meaningful. Through challenges we grow and bloom otherwise an idle life is nothing but a burden on the earth. In the face of crises we have to stretch beyond our limitations and ride these challenges to become glorious human beings. These are the times which define us. Our prosperity lies in reaching out to the deprived and down trodden. We have to take them along, otherwise our wealth or worth is good for nothing, if it doesn’t serve anyone.

The duties that we are supposed to perform shouldn’t in any way create a notion that we are doing any sort of favors to others. We are being paid and paid sufficient to put blood and sweat in our work. It is our professional obligation to deliver. We have pledged to meet the expectations of our work assignments. Our work is our choice, so there are no Ifs and buts. What we are supposed to do, we have to do it sincerely and seriously. We have to come out of fancy world. We are not doing any charity, we are being taken care of and given decent perks. Understand it’s tax payers money, value your work. Ain’t many of us lucky to have a job in our hands when thousands of highly educated unemployed people are moving from pillar to post. They are ready to compromise on any menial job. Appreciate and be grateful for your blessings.

Right from day one, our frontline warriors are engaged in desperate grapple with the pandemic covid-19 crises. They are doing a remarkable job. Almost every newspaper is flooded with the struggling stories of these professionals who are at the risk. A lot has been written about these brave hearts but today my story is not about doctors or DCs, mayor or municipality workers, press or police, professors or oara medics, teachers or tehsildars. It is about those persons who are doing their bit and carry on a noble mission and message. We shouldn’t falter as well but to our own self awakening find a purpose in all those inspiring stories which always retain a spark and never fail to inspire us.

One such name which always strikes my mind is Dr. Sajjad Wani who is a batch 2012 KAS officer. Teaching has always been his main forte. He is also an ace photographer who always strives for the excellence. Most of the aspirants who are preparing for different JKSSB exams and other competitions like UPSC, KAS, NT, NEET etc., are well familiar with his YouTube channel ‘Genesis Academy’ .Being my senior colleague, I have known him from very close quarters. This young chief accounts officer is currently posted at Anantanag treasury. It is highly appreciable to see how he strikes the balance between his official work and other pursuits. It is a herculean task to handle the treasury operations but still he could manage to prepare more than 100 videos on different subjects for the students. It is not an easy task to maintain the consistency for the finance professional like him to achieve such a feat. The current crises and concerns gave him impetus to help the aspirants who are stuck in covid lockdown. Well, let me, put it here, he is the most sought after mentor for the guidance and reliable information. And it is inspiring to see the aspirants are finding the direction and progressing towards their goals through his work.

On 23rd March, when the lockdown was announced, the major concern for the patients was the closure of clinics and OPDs. So as to ease off their sufferings and burden on the doctors, Mr. Shakeel Khan M.Tech CSE (Dy.Register JKBOTE) and Mr. Rameez Rashid faculty computer Engineering at Govt polytechnic, Jammu, developed online portal ‘Dr4U.COM‘ within two days. Around 30 doctors have volunteered their services. More than 250 patients are already registered and benefitted. The follow ups, test reports are keyed for each patient for future reference. It has been very helpful for the doctors to create and access the patient history by a single click. If all goes well, the same modus operandi should be adopted and implemented across the valley. I am sure the efforts of these techies will go a long way.

Due to the scarcity of manpower and resources, it was not possible for the administration to handle the situation all on it own. To augment the efforts of frontliners, Baseji Group of Anjum-e-Sharie Shiayan under the dynamic leadership of Aga Syed Mohammed Hadi Al Mousavi came forward. He started Anti Covid 19 drive and the volunteers of the group are active from the day one. They took the initiative to provide the PPE kits to the doctors and paramedics at the CD Hospital and SKIIMS. PPE kits were also distributed to the ground workers in many districts including Bandipora which has highest number of covid positive cases. These kits are well protective and dress material/design has been appreciated by one and all. When the panic gripped the entire valley, they executed the sanitation drive at a very large scale covering the far flung villages. From Budgam to Baramulla, door to door awareness and sanitation drive was done by the volunteers. The quarantine facilitation centers were also arranged by the group. Thousands of food packets were distributed to the needy. The young inspiring leader Aga Syed Hadi Sahab is leading from the front. What better than this, we are seeing the exemplary display of unity between volunteers belonging to different sects who are working together for the noble cause.

Hats off to all those who are contributing in their own significant or simple ways to fight the covid-19. People might strive for rewards or recognitions but nothing is more meaningful than what has been promised to us when we do it in the name of Allah ( Fi Sabilillah). In those selfless services there is absolute abundance and beauty. There is peace and purification of souls in those noble deeds. Let’s strive hard for our salvation. Help others whatever little might be possible for us to do and take them along to sail through these somber times.