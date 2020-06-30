For those of you who are just waking up and for those of you who are without high-speed internet, Liverpool are the Premier League Champions. Yes, you read it right, after 30 long years the wait is finally over. The Reds from Liverpool are the Premier League champions. Liverpool clinched the Premier League title as Manchester City lost to Chelsea by 2 goals to 1.

The Reds won their 19th league title under their German Boss Jürgen Klopp with a record 7 games left to play.

Five years ago the boss said ‘we have to change from doubters to believers now’ and five years later here they are.

Liverpool have been unstoppable this season, they are the first team ever to simultaneously hold; The Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA super cup and The FIFA club world cup. Not a bad collection for Jürgen Klopp’s men. The Reds from Merseyside have also overtaken Manchester United as the English football club with most major domestic and European trophies. Reclaiming its spot as the most successful club in English football. . Welcome to the apocalypse Manchester United fans.

The team has arguably the best right back, best left back, best goalkeeper, best centre back and a world class forward line. They have set some records and might end up breaking more before the season ends.

The Reds had the best start ever In the Premier League with 86 points in 31 matches, 23 straight home wins in top-flight history, biggest lead ever at the top of the table-25 points and the earliest title clinch. They faced Crystal Palace on Thursday and destroyed them by 4 glorious goals and also prevented them from taking a single touch in their box, achieving yet another fate that no other side in the Premier League history could.

They could set the record for the biggest winning margin, Held by Manchester City when they won the league by 19 points, The Reds are 23 points clear with 7 games left and their next match is against the current record holders; Manchester City.

They are also close to the most victories in a single Premier League season—again 32 wins by Manchester city.

Liverpool have only lost one match, astonishingly against a Watford team struggling to stay up.

They could have won it last season if it wasn’t for a Vincent Kompany screamer on the final day of the season and the title was sealed by the Citizens. They came second with a record 97-points for top-flight runners-up.

But this year the Premier League was Jürgen Klopp’s playground, Allison Becker saved almost every shot, Virgil Van dijk was rock-solid at the back, Jordan Henderson dominated the midfield and Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were too good for the Premier League defences to stop. They made every other team look dull, even Pep’s Manchester City.

Next season The 6 time European Champions will have a golden Premier League badge on the sleeve and a World champion badge on the chest and by the looks of thing Klopp’s men are hungry for more. I am going to end my article with the thought that now Liverpool fans around the globe are going to make their voice heard and Manchester United fans can no longer make jokes about Liverpool never winning the Premier League. The year 2020 keeps on surprising.

Mohammad Tazeem is a student of Class XII at Delhi Public School Srinagar, Kashmir.