The Week Recap

1.  A study published in Lancet stirred a new debate as it stated that there was “strong evidence” COVID19 spreads predominantly through air. “The evidence supporting airborne transmission is overwhelming, and the evidence supporting large droplet transmission is almost non-existent,” the six author paper led by University of Oxford’s Trish Greenhalgh said. The paper said that transmission rates of SARS-CoV2 were much higher indoors than outdoors. Indoor ventilation greatly reduced transmission, the paper said.

2.  Director General Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargav said the second and the current wave of COVID19 was less severe than the previous one. “Very clearly, we find that the symptoms are much less. As I mentioned that the symptoms of joint ache, fatigue, muscle ache, loss of smell or sore throat are much less compared to the first wave. However, shortness of breath is higher in this wave,” he was quoted as saying.

Trending News
The MoU was signed by Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad and Vice-Chancellor SGSU Dr Arjunsinh Rana at a modest ceremony at the KU campus.

KU signs MoU with SGSU to boost sports education, activities

Divisional Commissioner P K Pole (C) during a press conference in Srinagar on 20 April 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Div Com rules out another COVID-19 lockdown in Kashmir for now

Although the highway was connected several times by the BRO earlier since February, however inclement weather conditions posed a challenge and delayed its early reopening. Special Arrangement/GK

Srinagar-Leh highway cleared for vehicular traffic after around four months

GK File Photo/Aman Farooq

Employee at ARTO office Baramulla tests COVID-19 positive, people asked to avoid visits

3. J&K Government urged eligible people to come forward for vaccination without fail. Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo asked people to shun inhibitions and take the vaccine shot to protect themselves. “It is the only sure way of protection,” he said.

4.  J&K’s vaccination crossed 17 lakh doses. 8.8 lakh doses were administered in Jammu and 8.3 in Kashmir division. 64,000 people were vaccinated on a single day, 35,000 in Kashmir division.

