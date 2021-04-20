The Week Recap

1. A study published in Lancet stirred a new debate as it stated that there was “strong evidence” COVID19 spreads predominantly through air. “The evidence supporting airborne transmission is overwhelming, and the evidence supporting large droplet transmission is almost non-existent,” the six author paper led by University of Oxford’s Trish Greenhalgh said. The paper said that transmission rates of SARS-CoV2 were much higher indoors than outdoors. Indoor ventilation greatly reduced transmission, the paper said.

2. Director General Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargav said the second and the current wave of COVID19 was less severe than the previous one. “Very clearly, we find that the symptoms are much less. As I mentioned that the symptoms of joint ache, fatigue, muscle ache, loss of smell or sore throat are much less compared to the first wave. However, shortness of breath is higher in this wave,” he was quoted as saying.

3. J&K Government urged eligible people to come forward for vaccination without fail. Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo asked people to shun inhibitions and take the vaccine shot to protect themselves. “It is the only sure way of protection,” he said.

4. J&K’s vaccination crossed 17 lakh doses. 8.8 lakh doses were administered in Jammu and 8.3 in Kashmir division. 64,000 people were vaccinated on a single day, 35,000 in Kashmir division.