Understanding the Substance Abuse

As a matter of fact, the number of people with substance abuse has alarmingly increased in Kashmir in the past many years. Children as young as 8 years are visiting hospitals for seeking treatment for problems related to substance abuse. Counselling centres of Doctors without Borders in different hospitals are also receiving cases of substance abuse. Some of these people say that they started abusing a substance because of the stress after failing in an examination. Some hold the lack of employment opportunities responsible while others cite personal problems as the reason for them to abuse a substance.

This means stress can be one of the common factors behind getting into the trap of substance abuse. But do all those who experience stress, abuse a substance? No. Everyone responds to difficulties in a different way. Some prefer positive coping strategies like prayers while others choose negative practices like sitting alone or abusing a substance. Substance abuse is considered to be a negative coping strategy because a person might believe to have some sort of relief by abusing a substance during stress but that effect doesn’t last long. However, it may lead to harmful and long-term consequences on one’s mental, physical, emotional and social wellbeing. In addition to some common substances like cannabis, nicotine, and heroin, many other substances like synthetic adhesive, shoe polish and correction fluid are being abused by the youth.

It should be noted here that this article is only for the purpose of raising awareness and it shouldn’t be taken as the final evidence for considering a person to be suffering from disorders related to substance abuse. A registered mental health professional should be consulted for the proper diagnosis and treatment. As a well-known saying “prevention is better than cure” goes, let us learn about how to prevent substance abuse:

Talk to someone: For example, it is very common for a fruit grower to feel some level of disappointment after facing a loss in his business due to bad weather conditions. However, if he will remain alone instead of talking to someone, he may become more distressed and his risk of falling prey to substance abuse may increase. Therefore, one shouldn’t remain silent for long and should share as much as possible with someone especially one’s family members or friends when a problem arises in life.

Handle peer pressure: It is not unusual for ayoung boy to feel the pressure from his peers to copy their behaviour in order to be regarded as a member of their group. This can also make a person to indulge in smoking or abusing other substances. In order to deal with such a kind of peer pressure, parents need to guide their children in a friendly atmosphere.

Prayers: In addition to being a vital part of any religion, prayers also help in bringing and maintaining peace and calmness in our mind and body. A person with mental peace finds it relatively easier to deal with the stressors in life and therefore the risk of adopting the maladaptive practices reduces.

Family relationships and role of parents: Our family relationships fill us with an internal strength to deal with the problems related to our personal, academic, professional, and social life. Moreover, parents should spend quality time with their children and talk about their friends in order to keep them away from substance abuse.

Have an aim in life: Anaim can be related to one’s studies, career, business or family. Having an appropriate purpose in life keeps us focussed, protects us from getting distracted and therefore reduces the risk of turning to substance abuse.

Develop creative hobbies: Engaging in creative hobbies like writing or drawing not only helps us to spend our spare time productively but it also develops us cognitively. Creative hobbies are a great source of inspiration and offer mental peace that reduces distress.

Physical exercise and outdoor games: Helping family members in their domestic tasks and playing outdoor games involves physical exercise and bodily movements. Such activities strengthen our physical and mental health and make us more resilient to day-to-day stressors in life.

In Kashmir, many people believe that substance abuse is a matter of immorality and that we should either physically punish those who abuse a substance or isolate them in the society. Unless we accept that substance abuse is a health issue and that it needs proper attention and treatment like other health problems, it will keep on harming generations. Substance abuse is a treatable condition and its treatment outcome depends upon factors like duration of abuse, severity of the condition, adherence to a given treatment, and family support. The treatment of substance abuse can include counselling, psychotherapy, psychiatric medication, rehabilitation or a combination of these.

As a common person, you can also help in reducing the problem of substance abuse in our society by talking about it with family members, friends and colleagues. Spreading the awareness can be very helpful in saving our youth from this problem to turn the valley in Heaven-on-Earth again.

Ajaz Ahmad Sofi is a Clinical Psychologist, with Doctors without Borders, Srinagar