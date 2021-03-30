Unique Hernia surgery at Government Gousia Hospital

Inguinal hernia in female, also known as Hernia of Canal of Nuck as such is rarely seen. Inguinal hernias are commonly seen in males. In rarest of rare cases, a challenging case was operated by surgeons at Government Gousia Hospital,Khanyar. A 19 year old female from Srinagar was diagnosed as a case of female inguinal hernia. This hernia of canal of Nuck was planned as per Surgical principles in Standards Surgery textbooks for this rare female inguinal hernia. On operation , a single Sac is identified, dissected and deposited back into peritoneal cavity.

However, during operation in this female inguinal hernia, two sacs were found on either side of round ligament .One having omentum as a content and other sac having ovary.Both sacs were separately ligated without ligating round ligament. This was new principle applied in this case ,never reported in world.

A team of Surgeons ,Consultant Surgeon Dr Imtiaz Wani,Senior Surgeon Dr Nadeem Agha,Dr Wasem Lone and a Dr Umar.Dr Rohana Ali was expert gynecologist in this case.Expert anesthetists were Consultant Dr Massod Rashid and Dr Salim Javeed. The technicians were Jahan Ara, Imtiyaz, Ishrat, Ashraf and Farooq. Dr Saika Ambreen was the alert Radiologist who diagnosed this case.