Weakening Industrial Sector of Kashmir

For an economy that already has been bashed by recurring cycles of conflict, harsh weather, and single national highway with shabby road connectivity survival is an inherent challenge. Talking about the Kashmir economy it is a known fact that majority of the people by dint of the circumstances have shown a preference for government jobs. The private sector is almost inexistent. Primary sector doesn’t yield much in terms of returns. Services sector has tried to maintain a tardy growth over the years. The only sector that can save the economy from entering a complete low-level equilibrium trap is the secondary sector, specifically the manufacturing one.

The state of affairs is such that the government has always been taking on itself the process of industrialization in the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Being the sole job provider for most part of the democratic history, the job pressure on the government has been immense. Since, the demand for jobs has grown much beyond the capacity of the government to provide the same, alternatives are to be sought. It has been in this backdrop that the dual motive policy of industrialization was put in place. The creation of jobs with the boost to economy stands to be the two most important contributions of this sector of the economy.

To create the common pool of resources and split the benefits of these club goods provided by the public authorities, the government viz. its various bodies has come up with the industrial estates, dotted across the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Empirical study of the industrial estates located across the Jammu region show a completely different growth pattern than those located within the valley of Kashmir. While the former thrive in business, the latter suffer every kind of difficulties and setbacks. From being geographically remote to being conflict ridden, the units located in the Kashmir region battle for mere survival.

The past cycles of business loss have been recurrent and instantaneous. After the flood of 2014, the 2016 crisis was a big backlash for the production units of the Kashmir region; this was followed immediately by the August 2019 crisis. The winter following it was a very harsh one and as soon the firms decided to bounce back almost the last time, the almost last nail in the coffin has been hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Most of the production units need a big amount to start the process of production. Generally the entrepreneurs take loans from the banks and invest in the fixed assets and other pre-requisites to start the production process. The cost-benefit chart of these units is extremely tight and pre-defined. The monthly instalments need to be paid due on time in order to avoid turning them into the Non-Performing Assets. During the crisis of 2016, banks and other financial institutes granted an 18 months long Moratorium to these units. The crisis kept on rolling and rolling doing nothing but only increasing the liabilities of the firms and eating up their working capital. Neither big push nor any effective security net came as such from the government to cushion these units from the crisis.

Surpassing all the previous misfortunes, the unit holders across the industrial estates of Jammu and Kashmir have been looking up to the year 2020 to find some relief from their persistent problems. In the time where we stand today, the government has granted permission for the necessity units to run back the business with the required precautions and safety measures. The persistent problem faced by the unit holders (among other big problems) is the electricity crisis. The Industrial Growth Centre at Lassipora that holds a number of units under one head counts amongst the worst sufferers.

While as a dedicated power line is a pre-requisite for any production activity, the estate has the misfortune of sharing the grid with the villages in the close radius. There is a regular power-cut between 6pm and 10pm every day. Meanwhile the same electricity is transferred to the villages and a trade-off stuck. However the main problem is that this is not the only spell of no electricity. During the twenty-four hours there are ‘n’ number of random power-cuts. A random power cut however is a grave problem for a(ny) production unit.

There are about seventeen cold storage units in the IGC Lassipora. It is perceptive that these units need a 24*7 power supply. Any scheduled/unscheduled cut in the electricity increases the costs of these units manifold. They have to switch to generators and use diesel to keep the storages running and to avoid huge losses of the items stored. At the same time, most of these units again are financed by credit and a huge amount is to be paid by them each month to the banks/financing agencies. With so many troubles and the unnecessary higher costs of power for such units always keeps them in distress of getting converted into NPAs.

All the units need a constant and uninterrupted supply of electricity. The PVC units need to heat their machines for a long time before they begin the process. At the same time, there is sensitivity associated with the heat provided and quality of output produced. Any power-cut interrupting the process makes a mess of the whole. All the raw material put to this use gets completely wasted and again the cost of production raised much more for the units.

A recent survey conducted by me for the purpose of my research revealed that 100% entrepreneurs from the Kashmir region are in stress with relation to their business. 87.5% of them feel that their business units have a complete disadvantage by location and circumstances. They are marred by geography, conflict and utter chaos by dint of the perpetually unresolved problems. 56.3% of them believe that having a government job in such fragile situations is much better than running one’s own business.

For the already losing and crumbling business sector in J&K in general and Kashmir region in specific the immediate need of the hour is a strong government intervention. From clearing the channels of production to giving the relevant wavers to the unit holders’ big intervention is needed to prevent the production businesses in Kashmir from shutting down. In the absence of the basic requirement of dedicated electricity nothing can be set back on the track. At the same time letting the industrial sector collapse in the 21st century that too in a third world nation’s conflict zone is the expensive most affair for a nation as big as this one.

(Dr. Javaid is a senior Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics, University of Kashmir. He specializes in Labour and Conflict Economics and has recently published a book,” Muslims in Indian Labour Market; Access and Opportunitues” with Sage. Dhaar Mehak is a Senior Research Fellow affiliated to the same department and working on Impact of Armed Conflict on Firm Performance.)