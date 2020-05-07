What cannot be imagined can't be avoided

Thus far, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies insist that primary route of transmission for SARS-CoV-2 is through the larger respiratory droplets, up to 1mm across, that people expel when they cough and sneeze. Gravity grounds these droplets within 1 or 2 meters, although they deposit the virus on surfaces and fomites, from which people can pick it up and infect themselves by touching their mouth, nose, or eyes. But if the Coronavirus can be suspended in the ultrafine mist that we produce when we exhale, protection becomes more difficult, strengthening the argument that all people should wear masks in public to reduce unwitting transmission of the virus from asymptomatic carriers. The home made cotton masks should frequently be ironed to decontaminate these by heat. The other possible mode of transmission could be fecal-oral route which emphasis on proper hand washing. Though + sense RNA viruses in animals have been found even to travel through air to a distance of 1km or more. Thanks to God such evidence is not so for available for COVID-19 virus which makes us to have a sigh of relief? The limited transmission investigations in China and Singapore have indicated that about 33 to 50% spread of present COVID-19 virus is by pre-symptomatic individuals and about 18% spread is by Asymptomatic individuals. Some predict that it could be even more by both of these. This speaks that the virus is more ambitious to attract next victim than producing symptoms in already one. Symptomatic individuals and environmental contamination of the surfaces which could be any metal surface may be door handle, water tap, ATM, mobiles, door curtains, shopping desks etc. do contribute rest of the spread. One can pick up the smell of a smoker in close range. Similarly virus reaches to a close one but without producing any smell, sound, taste and prick. This also answers when it is reported that an infected person had no travel and contact history. What cannot be imagined can’t be avoided. That is why we are being asked to follow meticulously most effective tool of blindfolded social distancing. This explains the importance of social or physical distancing, hand washing, digital contact tracing, quarantining and screening. The Allah’s Apostle (PBUH) has said that do not enter or leave the place of epidemic (Bukhari: 6973).

There was a time when travel restrictions and border closing was of help. But this stage is already over, now the focus should be on mitigation by distancing, isolation, quarantine, hygiene, and screening and hospital preparedness. In my opinion it needs to be memorised for future as the history gets repeated. In our situation the social distanceing is the the major tool followed by contact tracing, isolation and quarantine. Screening tests coupled with electronic surveillance and artificial intelligence will boost all this. Speed is vital to all these procedures. Further, observing hygeinic measures at all times are indispensable. Ironing of cloth made face masks, handkerchiefs etc. Use of citrus fruits lemon and oranges can be used when available. If we don’t follow advisory it is suicidal, if we confine to advisory alone it is imperfect, if we turn to Allah to cover our weaknesses it is wise. Once Allah does, it is perfect. This turning should be with lot of wisdom, commitment and actions. Islam teaches us that there are two occasions when one can earn effortless. One is to gaze upon the parents and looking towards holy Kaba. May be Allah has given us another choice of effortless earning i.e., to remain contactless with the intension of curbing this disease. Whosoever kills a soul unless for a murder or spreading mischief, it is as if he had slain mankind entirely and whosoever saves one, it is as if he had saved entire mankind(Quran 5:32).The Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) said refrain from harming others for this will be regarded as a charitable deed for your own good (Bukhari:2518).

We are observing lockdown and it has helped us a lot but yet we are far away from the target. Lockdown should be taken as the training period to prepare wisely and optimally. The more we prepare the more we can limit the cases. Lockdown doesn’t mean the simple announcement or what is visible to a police man but our commitment to follow it at ground level when we are not in the sight of police. Every individual big or small, rich or poor can contribute. Even remaining contactless means a lot in terms of contribution. To co-operate with authorities and value their instructions is itself a contribution. The mitigating efforts of healthcare workers be considered sacred and respected religiously without any violation. Unveiling our all individual details, required to curb the spread is most wanted thing and a service to mankind.What’s required is a determination to find every single infection and follow up on every potential exposure and break every possible chain of transmission. To loosen the lockdown needs a comprehensive wisdom for a broad spectrum scenario and is the job of authorities.



The experts who visited the China under the aegis of WHO rated the Chinese efforts to control the epidemic as the most ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment effort in history. Lawrence Gostin a global health law scholar at Georgetown University, then said the Chinese policies though “astounding, unprecedented and medieval” but the physical and mental being of the people remains concern. There are some startling observations in the report released on 28th February by the team on COVID-19 epidemic. The team learned that about 80% had mild to moderate disease, 13.8% had severe symptoms, 6.1 % had life threatening episodes of respiratory failure, septic shock or organ failure. The case fatality was highest for the people over age 80(21.9%) and people who had heart disease, diabetes or hypertension. Fever and dry cough were most common symptoms. Surprisingly only 4.85% of the infected people had runny noses. Children made up a mere 2.4% of the cases and almost none was severely ill. For mild to moderate case it took about 2 weeks to recover. But how many mild or asymptomatic cases occur as they remain below radar and hamper isolation of infectious people. One positive thing which emerged from Chinese experience was that people don’t get the disease second time which makes us to think of a vaccine. Other than Wuhan, people voluntarily quarantined and monitored themselves.

The Chinese Govt did a lot in contact tracing that proved a big tool in curbing the spread. Two mobile phone apps, Alipay and WeChat –which in recent years have replaced cash in China –helped to enforce the restrictions as these helped the authorities to keep track of people’s movements and even stop people with confirmed infection from traveling. Every person had a sort of traffic light system. Colour codes (Green, Yellow and Red ) in mobile phones designated person’s health status. This made guards at check points to decide whom to let through. However, one big questions remains unanswered as where from it jumped from animals to humans. What species of animals it was? Answers to these are important for our better future. They were aggressive in their intensive care using ECMO (Extracorporal membrane oxygenation) and people were surviving.

After China, South Korea emerged as a sigh of hope and a model to emulate. South Korea learned the importance of preparedness in 2015, when a South Korean businessman came down with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) after returning from a visit to three Middle Eastern countries. He was treated at three South Korean health facilities before he was diagnosed with MERS and isolated. By then, he had set off a chain of transmission that infected 186 and killed 36, including many patients hospitalized for other ailments, visitors, and hospital staff. Tracing, testing, and quarantining nearly 17,000 people quashed the outbreak after 2 months. Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) approved its first test on 7th February, when the country had just a few cases. By 17th February they had done 270000 tests. However, 11 days later, a 61-year-old woman, known as “Case 31” tested positive. She had attended then services at a megachurch in Daegu. With a comprehensive plan of contact tracing , isolation and aggressive quarantining it took less than 1 month to bring the cluster of Case 31 under control. Then there were 43 drive-through testing stations nationwide, a concept copied by United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The country also rolled out then a smartphone app that could track the quarantined. By 16th March South Korea had tested more than 270000 people. South Korea achieved a drop, of 909 cases on 29th February to 74 cases by 16th March. Similarly Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore seem to hold important lessons, having turned their epidemics around without the aggressive lockdowns.

After Wuhan, Europe became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March. But their response remained much below the expectations. A modeling study at imperial college of London, posted online on 16th March, concluded that even a mitigated epidemic would still overwhelm health care system and cause at least 250000 deaths in UK and more than 1.1 million in United States. However, Germany became front-runner, with more than 100,000 tests processed per week. Italy, shocked by the strain on the health care system in the north of the country, followed suit on 9th March. Before this an Italian physician carried the virus to Spanish Island Tenerife, a popular holiday spot for northern Europeans and Austria and Croatia reported first cases. Italy became hardest-hit to compel its doctors to make heartbreaking decisions about whom to treat and on whom to give up. In France, 100,000 police officers began to patrol the streets on 17th March to make sure people stay inside except for essential trips. Due to domestic violence, it saw women coming out in processions in Paris, on 5th April saying that they are safer outside than inside. Similarly some countries reported 30-40 % increase in domestic violence and even a 35 year old lady with two children was killed by her partner. This makes us to understand the other man made edge of the sword. But coerce us to think differently with endured patience to save ourselves.

Every bodies experience shows that “diagnostic capacity is key to epidemic control. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed “Not testing alone. Not contact tracing alone. Not quarantine alone. Not social distancing alone. Do it all. I say nothing works in isolation. The bright sun cannot make photosynthesis to happen if tiny leaf does not co-operate along with others.

Can the virus go

It’s now clear that humanity won’t get rid of COVID-19 as it did with SARS in 2003, says Mark Woolhouse, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh. Keeping it at bay might require locking down society for many months, at staggering costs to the economy, social life, and mental health, at least until a vaccine is available. Few are of opinion to build the immunity by relaxing the lockdowns for brief spells. But still some say that suppressing the virus by combining all available measures, especially lockdowns and social distancing of the entire population, is the “only viable strategy at the current time,”

How to compensate social distances

In the present situation a strong will and optimism will work. Studies on prisoners of Vietnam war and religion is witness to it. This can be boosted by exemplary religious thoughts. On such occasions Allah says us I will test you by several means(2:155) and how should you react ( Patience, Salat and faith 2:153 &156) and for them is the reward (2: 157). Similarly remember crucial times of the beloved prophetPBUH when he said to his companion “Do not grieve Allah is with us (9:40) and Prophet MosesPBUH when he said to his people “Indeed with me is my lord he will guide me”(26:62). Death comes only by will of Allah and at the specified time (3: 145) as our lifespan is designed by Allah (35:11). Whatever comes to us is our destiny (57: 22). Hazrat AliRA interpreted it as “Death protects the life as it does not allow to die before”. Prophet Muhammad PBUH said your belief is perfect only when you believe that whatever you faced was to be faced and whatever eluded had to elude. But these noble things are to boost our morale but never meant to violate advisory/ precautions. There are several glaring examples of observing precautions along with trust as taught by Prophet YaqubAS when he was instructing his children how to enter Egyptian gates(12: 67) and as explained above (9:40). “To demonstrate patience and seek Allah’s help at the time of misery is Realtime-worship and most rewarding” Hazrat Ali ibni Talib RA. It is similar to real time Salat or the fasting. We have to rise to the occasion as per our faith otherwise it will add salt to injury here and hereafter (2:140,159 etc.) So one can remind and revive his faith to seek remedy of ill effects of social distancing. To limit to one’s own safety and not to aspire the same for others is itself an egotism and is quite contrary to the character of a believer (59: 9). This time such act could prove suicidal or more. Last but not least shun away from spreading rumours and don’t defy the commands of thy Lord (49:6). Rather under these circumstances we have been asked to bring any such news before the authorities who would draw correct conclusions (4:83). This also advocates not to hide your travel history etc. relevant to context.

Some people may conduct their office work from home and engage online classes. Some may develop apps for facilitating the essential supplies, compiling and deciphering relevant information as well as for future use.

Prof. Shakil Ahmad Wani, is former Head, Veterinary Microbiology & Former Director Education, SKUAST-Kashmir.