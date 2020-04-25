What is GK telling, and not telling us?!

Greater Kashmir, JK’s largest circulated and most influential newspaper carried a story yesterday, “Abdullahs, Altaf Bukhari, PDP, Congress, JKPM greet people on Ramadhan” on one of the inside pages. Given the importance of Ramadhan in the religious life, especially in the valley, a story on the local political leaders greeting the people on the start of the holy month of Ramadhan is an important story.

By any standards of newsworthiness, it should have been on the front page. But by carrying it on the inside page what GK is telling its readers, not in words and visuals but as subtext, is that the local political leadership is not so important. To emphasise, this is implicit in the where the story is placed and how it has been treated by the news desk. What the local leadership says doesn’t really matter much, is the underlying message. Not at least for now. It has been placed there for the record, if not as an obligation!

If you see the front page, you will get to read Ramadhan greeting from the Prime Minister; that too as a part of the all-important package announcing the sighting of the moon. Very significant. The newspaper is now telling you, that it is not the greeting per se that is newsworthy but who greets makes it important. Not to labour the obvious point, this is a reflection of the ground realities in Kashmir; local politicians are now fringe players. The narrative is dominated by the national leadership.

In the coverage on Ramadhan greetings, the civil administration is conspicuous by its absence. This tells the reader who rules the roost. But wait. The Divisional Commissioner does find a place on the bottom of page 5! Tucked in the left hand side corner of the page. It is headlined “Stay home, stay safe”. The greeting are buried in the text, almost as an afterthought.

How the headline of the story, “Abdullahs, Altaf Bukhari, PDP, Congress, JKPM greet people on Ramadhan” mixes people and parties is enlightening!

Abdullahs and Altaf Bukhari, though they represent political parties — the old doyen National Conference and the new kid on the block, J&K Apni Party respectively – they are evidently more important than their parties. This is perhaps justified by the fact that when the leadership of the mainstream parties was incarcerated, there was not a wimp out a well-rooted party like National Conference. Or for that matter the PDP, which has been given a royal snub in the story.

It might be reasoned, by the news desk that Abdullahs and Bukhari are the face of their parties; hence the mention in the headline. Fair enough. In which case is it being suggested that PDP, Congress and J&K People’s Movement are faceless parties? This damning indictment of all the mainstream parties is probably emanating from the fact that no down the line leadership that has been built over the years. Their rank and file is non-existent in the absence of the leadership. The larger than life leader-centric political structures seem to have cannibalised grass roots political activism. This is what is getting reflected in news reportage; the real crisis in the mainstream political parties.

It cannot be without meaning that Altaf Bukari has been placed right after Abdullahs, arguably the first family of Kashmir! GK news desk seems to suggest that he is in their league now. Has he replaced someone one else? That is for the readers to guess!

This prominence is reinforced by photographs used. Only three mug shots have been used in the story. No prizes for guessing who those three are. That sums up the story that GK is telling its readers.

Now, it is also interesting what GK is not telling its readers. GK hasn’t carried the greeting of the Lieutenant Governor Girish Murmu. Nor does, for that matter, any other newspaper. This is strange. It seems to suggest that the LG forgot or chose not to wish on the eve of Ramadhan. Either way it is a story which should have been done.

Nor have his Advisors wished the people. No greetings from them too? Is there a reason? Past precedent would suggest that the head of the state, who is also the head of the government right now should have wished the people. This is routine.

The way the system works is that the PRO releases the standard template of greeting without really even seeking approval. So more than anything else, what the absence of a greeting from the LG and his team of advisors shows is the indifference of the present administrative setup, in particular the information department.

Even the pretence of respecting peoples’ sensibilities has been done away with. In a way this is good. As I write this, the “LG has wished the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadhan”. But as the popular saying in Kashmiris goes, “Eid Salam chae eid dohai shubaan”!.

To wish people on the eve of Ramadhan in a Muslim majority state is neither political appeasement not is it tantamount to vote bank politics. It is about sensibility and sensitivity. It is just common courtesy. At best a social outreach, not a political concession. Not doing so, is to shun a decades old government tradition.

True, that iftaar parties are political stunts. Those get-togethers are nothing more than annual tokenism for a community that in reality has been excluded from the development agenda of the country for the last 70 years. But a greeting is just an acknowledgment of their presence; an indicator, howsoever illusory, of acceptance and acceptability, by and within the echelons of power.

May be this is also for the better; it will put the relationship between government and people on a real keel. The blind-siding that the greeting and parties would do will now be over. The only flip side is that with such an attitude, religious fault lines which are becoming wide, will now become wide open.

Tail piece:

Growing up in Srinagar in the 1960s and 70s, I don’t recollect people greeting each other with Ramzan Mubarak on the eve of “mah-i-ramazan”, as it was called then. Or for that matter with a “chand mubarak” on sighting the moon. From what I remember of it, it was a very private and personal matter. A spiritual time of reflection and repentance and not a community affair. The only community practice was the tarawih prayers. What I also do remember very vividly is how on the last few days, starting with the “aekher jumah”, people would actually cry that “mah-i-ramzan” is getting over! This I have not seen elsewhere.

As such, I must confess that I used to find this “Ramadhan Mubarak” and “Ramadhan Kareem” very alien. I felt this import from outside was contrary to our culture. But then you see how the dynamics of mixed cultures and globalization have interacted with Islamic beliefs, rituals and behaviours all over the world. In many Islamic societies, these have been modified so that local rituals fit with modern milieu and values. Even Ramadhan has been reinvented, modified and reinterpreted, largely in the consumerist marketplace. All this is not tantamount to an act of cultural imperialism nor even an instance of post-modem disorder. These are just new and evolving expressions of existing practices.