What is Haseeb Drabu telling and not telling us?

I read Haseeb Drabu’s article `What is GK telling and not telling us’ (GK edit-page April 26). Disagreement apart, I love his writings and the way he phrases his argument. But this one was a sad exception. Unlike his usual coherent, profound, well-structured organic style of writing where a reader flows with the prose, this one was too messy to explain what means what. Though the style was intact, but the substance was missing. Instead of writing this piece, he could have served us better by not writing it. As his regular reader and admirer, I find it hard to say but that is the only way I can say it.

The author is not happy with GK news editors for not placing the statements according to their newsworthiness. Whose statement should have appeared on which page and who merited a wider space than whom, is a desk emergency met on the desk itself. I am not here to explain on behalf of the concerned desk, but as a common reader (and as a student of journalism), I believe that the newsworthiness varies from editor to reader. And who can understand it better than Haseeb. But reading unusually too much from a routine placement of news items is raising a point that is no point at all. Practically speaking, carrying all Ramzan greetings on the front page could push the damn COVID to the page next. (And COVID hogs more space than all the presidents and prime ministers of the world put together.) In an abnormal time like this, many newsworthy things are happening at once. May be Haseeb himself on the desk would have done the same as GK has done, but that doesn’t deny him the right to disagree with the editorial prerogative of the newspaper. Such comments can be made on any news story placed anywhere in any newspaper. `Less important’ and `more important’, is like a voltage fluctuation which can’t be fixed for all. If GK would have carried the statements exactly the way he ranks their importance, the other reader might have raised the same points as he has. Both may have their respective arguments to defend their point. But that is not my point. My point is was the issue that grave to merit a response like this. Does the mere coverage of one particular day determine the importance of politicians for a reader. I couldn’t find an answer after reading the whole thing.

My focus is not the piece, but the tailpiece. Though there is no logical link between the tail and the body, but I take tail as a separate unit. There he has said something he has been saying all along and I have been opposing all along. He sees Kashmir as a special culture which must remain uncontaminated by anything he calls `alien’. To make that happen, we will have to insulate and isolate our cultural cave from all coughs and sneezes of the people outside. Culture is not a quarantine we stay in to protect ourselves from external influences. Culture is a window we leave open to let the fresh air come in and go out. No society remains stainlessly clean from other influences. The language borders are too porous to be protected from infiltration of words. (This merits an independent discussion. Come another day).

But I know you know that and your worry is beyond it. Your worry is that we are getting Arabised as if it may cause us a cultural extinction. As if we may lose our `uniqueness’ which more than a cultural asset has become a political slogan. By the way how is greeting on the eve of Ramzan alien to us? Ramzan is suffixed with Mubarak. So the month by its very name sends a sense of celebration. Now the point that in your childhood you have seen people exchanging greetings on eid only. That is not because they wouldn’t greet each other on Ramzan. Don’t forget the welcome songs called rouf which womenfolk would sing on the arrival of the holy month. Their song was an announcement of a month-long festival. Since we didn’t have such fast, ubiquitous and sophisticated means of communication those days, so the greetings were confined to the personal meetings only. Muslims gathering in a mosque on the eve of Ramzan would warmly greet each other as the month is not just about `spiritual time of reflection’, it’s a month of sharing bliss. People wouldn’t withdraw from the bustle of life and worship like monks, they would do it all together and that is what made it a `community affair’. So don’t say this all wasn’t there. It was, but in the absence of a spotlight it wasn’t as flashy as it’s today. Meanwhile it’s not just here that people would cry that `mah-i-ramzan is getting over. It’s everywhere. You have not seen it elsewhere never means that it doesn’t happen elsewhere.

You are not comfortable with `Ramzan Kareem’. I too am not, I too choose to call it Mah-i-Ramzan. That sounds closer, easier and more-so that is our own way of naming the month. But what is `our’ in this. If we are fanatically conscious of our own homebred, homespun phraseology, the origin of the word `Mah’ will disappoint us. `Mah’ figures nowhere in the lexicon my grandfather has gifted me as a relic of Kashmiri language and culture. This word comes from Persian and Persian is not `our’ way of naming things. Likewise we call our late evening prayers `Khuftan’ so why should we replace it with a global equivalent `Isha’. But `Khuftan’ again is Persian which means `to sleep’. If we see Isha as a cross-border intruder, Khuftan too is a foreign body slipping into our skin. Our names have Arabic or Persian origins. Your name, my name. Shall we then rename ourselves to fit well in our so called sub-national slot. Then in chaste, pristine, honey-pure Kashmiri cultural lingo, Sultan is Sulle, Gul is Gulle, Raheem is Rahime, Kareem is Karime. As a tribute to our `unique’ culture, let’s begin this charity and molest our names first. Like you, I too love my mother-tongue, but it’s not my fetish. Like you, my attachment with my culture is emotional, but it’s not devotional.

I don’t believe in the superiority of one language over the other. Languages are an evolutionary fact with no badge of distinction attached to any particular language. I won’t mind studying Hindi or Sanskrit as a curious student of languages. But language as an academic endeavour is different from language as a political project. Why be apologetic in accepting that we are culturally, linguistically and historically linked to what you call alien. And what really is alien for us is not the Arabisation, it’s the Hinduisation which doesn’t symbolize alienation only, which symbolizes aggression first. Wonder why are we silent on that. Former still defines us in the larger paradigm, latter is not just unfamiliar but coercive. It’s not just changing our language, it’s changing our DNA as a nation, as a people. And if you are really serious in protecting the `uniqueness’, it needs to be protected here. No matter we call it `aekher jumah’ or jumat-ul-vida, it won’t change anything in us. But when our history is hijacked and presented to our generations in a massacred form, that pains. If Arabisation or Persianisation is `contrary to our culture’, Hinduisation is contrary to our collective esteem as a nation. If Arabisation dilutes our culture, Hinduisation threatens our survival. (Wish you do a piece on that.) If Hindi merges with our Kashmiri expression, we call it acculturation. But if Urdu or Arabic or Persian echoes the faintest, we call it `cultural imperialism’. There we speak Hindi to appease a politician in Delhi, but here we keep our culture uninfected from an Arab virus.

We live in a land where beef buying legally earns you imprisonment and socially mob-lynching. If we really stand for an open society, why be selectively secular and selectively apologetic. The dismantling of our cultural, religious and historic institutions is a far graver concern than catching someone red-handed Arabising a word.

We stand stripped with not even a fig leaf to hide our nakedness. Not just our identity, our self, our soul, our life is not ours. That demands telling and what demands not-telling is this adulteration of Kashmiri language and culture which – to my mind – is too trivial to burn your intellectual fuel on. Why should a minor rash bother us, when murder goes unnoticed.

Tailpiece: Arab-ising our names adds grace to them as they flow from the root. Hindi-fying them does the reverse. A small story. Pronouncing `j’ as `z’ when a man from Delhi pronounced my name Ajaz as Azaz, my friend Jaleel said `don’t mind, it happens’. When the same violence was done to his name the result was worse. He was called Zaleel. Then I told him, `don’t mind, it happens’.