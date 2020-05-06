What is wrong with Social Security Schemes?

World is facing a global health crisis. COVID-19 is upending people’s lives. But this is much more than a health crisis. It is a human, economic and social crisis. COVID-19 is attacking societies at their core. It affects all segments, all sections of society and is particularly detrimental to members of those groups in the most vulnerable situations. To mitigate the sufferings of the poor, government has announced free ration to the below poverty level (BPL) ration card holders, free gas cylinder refilling for three months to the poor beneficiaries under Ujjwala scheme, advance payments under Prime Minister Kisan Yojana (PMKY), release of pre and post matric scholarship to students, etc. Although the initiative is commendable but the question is, are the benefits reaching to those for whom the social security programmes were actually launched? A cursory look unveils the sorry state of affairs. They are marred with loopholes, mismanagement and administrative maladies. Although COVID-19 has brought sufferings to common masses but it has also highlighted the loopholes in the decades-old public distribution system (PDS) in India — something that has kept millions of beneficiaries out of the safety net and ignited calls for universalizing the PDS. It brought into limelight the administrative glitches in Ujjwala scheme that so far were out of mind of common masses. It exposed those beneficiaries receiving benefits under Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOPS) who otherwise are not eligible. Here I will highlight the poor state of affairs of three social security schemes namely Public Distribution Scheme (PDS), Ujjawala Yojana and Indira Gandhi National Old Pension Scheme (IGNOPS) , that I witnesses in my village during the COVID times.

Problems with Public Distribution System (PDS)

As the store keeper started distributing free ration to the beneficiaries I became conscious while glancing through the long queue. I could find the people who are having good source of income, enough land holding which can feed a mohalla for a year, and government employees, waiting to receive free ration. To mention here government has announced that free ration is only meant for those households who are holding BPL ration cards. Out of curiosity I started questioning how come those people who are well off and do not deserve free ration manage to get it. The answer that I got is simple and clear, they hold BPL ration cards. On the other hand in another side of the ration sale outlet I heard a group of people pointing towards a person who despite being poor was unable to receive free ration. After digging deep into it, there came out so many people like him who despite having completed all formalities are yet to receive ration cards, hence denied free ration. This incident highlighted one more issue and possibly biggest loophole in the PDS system. Those who are poor and deserve BPL ration cards has been issued APL ration cards and those who in terms of their monthly income and good source of living as per law must have been holding APL ration cards are having BPL ration cards. The public distribution system (PDS), no doubt, protects a lot of people from hunger but the incident of my village highlights sorry state of affairs of PDS. The lists of eligible households are not inclusive, it is illogical and unreliable, with a faulty list of eligible households, PDS is full with high exclusion errors and irregular distribution.

Pradhan Mantri Ujawalla Yojana

India is home to more than 24 crore households out of which about 10 crore households are still deprived of LPG as cooking fuel and have to rely on firewood, coal, cow dung etc., as primary source of cooking. The smoke from burning such fuels causes alarming household pollution and adversely affects the health of women.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister on May 1st, 2016. Under this scheme, 5 Cr LPG connections were provided to BPL families with a support of Rs.1600 per connection in first 3 years. Although this scheme was meant for poor households but targeted population is hardly considered for benefit. COVID-19 virus unveiled lack of proper implementation and rampant middlemanship in the scheme. Under the scheme non BPL households managed to receive gas connections which otherwise they could have easily afforded from open market. Many people who deserve to be enrolled under the scheme were excluded from the list. Shocking state of affairs is that scheme was launched in 2016 and many poor households applied for the scheme, completed all formalities on time but till April 2020 they did not received gas connection which although where sanctioned to them by the government much earlier. Sanctioned connections have been sold by the middlemen and gas agency owners in market thus depriving poor households from the benefit. Most of the households on whose name connection has been sanctioned received subsidy from the government in April 2020 without actually receiving gas connections. It created hue and cry all over in villages which forced the owners of gas agencies to overnight arrange gas cylinders for the beneficiaries. This fraud is not specific to one district or one village only but has engulfed almost whole valley. Recently Baramulla district has ordered inquiry against those who have sold Ujjawala gas connections in private market instead of providing them to those for whom they were sanctioned. This shows the loopholes, weak implementation and embezzlement under the scheme.

Indira Gandhi Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOPS)

Indira Gandhi Old Age Pension Scheme, (IGNOPS) is not without loopholes either. Although scheme was launched for the old age persons who are living distressful life and find it difficult to earn their livelihood. One wonders when one witnesses who receives benefit under the scheme and who is excluded. Those who are younger and physically fit are receiving benefits. Fact of the matter is that many old aged persons who deserve to be covered have been excluded. Moreover, those registered beneficiaries receiving benefits under the scheme but have already died have not been dropped from the list. Department hardly updates the list of beneficiaries. Government continuously releases money to the accounts of deceased and ultimately the legal hires of deceased somehow get the documents signed from the Panchayats, Lumbardars and masjid committees; thus easily manage to withdraw sanctioned money. One more drawback of the scheme is that old aged and handicapped beneficiaries have to travel 8-10 kms to withdraw money from the banks. Those cases which where sanctioned prior to 2010 when J&K Bank had not opened enough branches in tehsils are yet to be transferred to the nearby branches of the beneficiaries.

Where lies the fault

Social security schemes highlighted above shows dismal picture, so far as their implementation and impact is concerned. Although I have focused on only three schemes but the fate of other schemes like pre and post matric scholarship for students, Prime Minister Kisan Yojana are more or less the same. Where lies the problem and who is responsible. If one digs deeper into it, problem lies with the identification of beneficiaries. Proper identification is a must, it is here that wrong inclusion and exclusion of beneficiaries happens. It is here that a poor individual becomes rich overnight on papers and rich man turns poor by greasing palms of officials. As per the law, holding BPL ration card is must for an individual to be identified as a poor thus to be enrolled under social security schemes. There are so many perks associated with the BPL/PHH/AAY/ rations cards that once a person irrespective of his/her social status manages to get, he can receive benefits of many social security schemes. Identification of poor households eligible for the schemes are done by Patwaris, Chowkidars, Panchayat members, store keepers posted in the village. Influential and non-eligible households through official patronage, political clout and greasing the palms often manage to include their names in BPL list thus eligible for the perks associated with the BPL category. On official documents a rich man becomes poor, a fit person physically challenged and young ones old. For receiving compensation of damaged crops and orchards, officials overnight increase the land holding of farmers. Two kanals of land holding can turn into 20 kanals and 50 apple trees into 500. this state of affairs can be changed by ordering fresh survey of the beneficiaries enrolled under different social security schemes. Those who have already died should be weeded out from the beneficiary list. Need of the hour is to establish village social security committee in every village that will ensure fool proof identification of eligible beneficiaries. Moreover, identification of beneficiaries for social security schemes/compensation and enrollment of BPL households must be discussed in Gram Sabha’s in villages. After approval from Gram Sabha and concerned departments list of the selected beneficiaries should be widely circulated in the villages and pasted outside the mosques. Social audit of poverty alleviation programmes/relief/compensation must be regularly conducted and report published too. Unfortunately in the era of transparency still secrecy is highly maintained and encouraged.

Mairaj Bhat did his M.Phil. on Social Security Schemes, currently perusing PhD from Kashmir University.