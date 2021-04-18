When will JKBOSE declare class 11th results?

The class 11th JK Board of School Education (BOSE) annual 2020 exams across Kashmir commenced from December 12 last year for the students in their respective schools.

It has been more than two months now since the exams concluded after cancellation of some remaining subjects. But there seems to be no headway in declaration of result as JKBOSE did not come up with any official announcement about it.

Earlier, the Chairperson JKBOSE had made a statement that the result will be declared during the first or second week of April. However, the wait is not over yet as the Board authorities did not announce the result during the first two weeks of April month. The delay has raised queries and questions from different walks of life.

It may be recalled that after the commencement of class 11th exams, Board authorities had to postpone the exams of remaining subjects which were scheduled on January 3 and 6, due to heavy snowfall in Valley.

The JKBOSE had scheduled Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Sociology, and Food Science for Science, Arts and Home science students on January 3. Also, examination of six vocational subjects was scheduled on January 06.

But the J&K government on January 22 decided not to conduct the exams of remaining subjects of class 11th students which were postponed due to heavy snowfall in January first week.

The additional secretary school education department in its letter to JK BOSE conveyed that the marks of the theory and the practical components of the postponed subjects will be awarded on a proportionate basis.

With this, the examination of the pending subjects remained lingering till 3rd week of January.

“The notification to cancel exam of remaining subjects was issued late. Also, the marks of external practical exams were awarded to students on basis of their performance in their internal practical exams,” an official said.

More than two months have passed since the government made things clear about the theory exam of remaining subjects and practical exams as well. But the JKBOSE has not been able to declare the result so far, as a routine JK Board would declare the result of all the classes within a period of 40 days, but the result of class 11th exam has been delayed for unknown reasons.

Amid the delay, all eyes are on JKBOSE website to flash the result of the class 11th students. An official also told Greater Kashmir that the result will be declared within two days.