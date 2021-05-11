Where are the restrictions

We all know that the present surge in covid pandemic has the potential to cause a total collapse of all the systems – government or societal. The only way to deal with this crisis is to act in an unusual way. It is an extra-ordinary turbulence, and we need extra-ordinary steps to break the tide. It was with this aim that the government announced a lockdown in J&K. But unfortunately we are witnessing a very lax application of the restrictions on the roads. In fact there is a sense of things having been relaxed by the government. That is why people are thronging bakery shops. It is true that we have the Eid just a few days away. But is this the time to think ordinarily about things that are routine. It is a matter of human lives, and we know what kind of a disaster can happen if restrictions are nor placed, as they must be. One can understand that the infrastructure for meeting a healthcare crisis of this magnitude was beyond the government. But putting effective restrictions, and disallowing people to come out, is well within the capacities of this government. Why this negligence on part of the concerned authorities. Was it any difficult for the government to ensure that the markets remain closed. Was it any difficult to make an arrangement with the Eid related businesses to ensure home delivery of the stuff. If school education could be put on an online mode, shopping too could go online. Government could have asked the relevant businesses to publicise phone numbers so that people could easily place orders. We know that business has a dynamic of its own, and it does find a way to happen. But we do have means to put it on an alternative mode where people would not require to come out. We still have a day or two, and this is the time government must act tough.