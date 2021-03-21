Vice-Chancellor of Kashmir University (KU), Prof. Talat Ahmad inaugurated a seminar on March 16 which was organised as part of the varsity’s series of academic activities pertaining to the celebration of the International Women’s Day.

The day-long seminar “Women in Leadership: Breaking the Stereotypes” was organised jointly by the Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) and Department of Students Welfare (DSW).

In his presidential address, Prof Talat said that women leaders have done a remarkable job in different fields, including academia, politics, business and others to find innovative solutions to some of the pressing issues facing the world.

He said the world today recognises beyond a shade of a doubt the importance of diversity in leadership.

“To realise this goal, it is important to ensure that women have economic freedom as well as freedom in terms of thinking and decision-making,” he said, congratulating the CWSR and DSW for organising the seminar to continue the discussion and conversation on gender balance.

Prof Talat said even during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, countries led by women have performed exceptionally well to cruise through the unprecedented crisis.

The Vice-Chancellor also released a book ‘Gendering Women in 21st Century: Critical Perspectives’ edited by Dr Tabassum Firdous and Ashfaq Masood Ali, on the occasion.

Former Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice (retired) Bashir A Kirmani, who was a guest of honour, traced the history and genesis of division of labour amongst men and women since times immemorial.

“There is no doubt that education of women is very important. There have to be no two opinions about it,” he said, asserting that it’s important for everyone to recognise and realise the distinct identity of women, their intellectual capabilities and competencies and also the importance of taking their views and opinions into account in matters that concern people collectively.

“If people don’t have that realization both individually and collectively, it would be futile to expect better outcomes from events or days commemorated in the name of women empowerment,” he said.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who was a special guest on the occasion, said the university shall provide its support to endeavours aimed at women empowerment, alongside rendering its full assistance to the development of the CWSR and DSW.

He said such seminars can help raise awareness on gender equality and enable participants to draw inspiration from women leaders who have proved their mettle in different fields.

Coordinator CWSR Dr Tabassum Firdous and Dean of Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri highlighted aims and objectives of the seminar as well as women empowerment programmes being undertaken by the CSWR and DSW.

Dr Roshan Ara, Faculty at CWSR presented a formal vote of thanks.