WORLD KIDNEY DAY- 2021

World Kidney Day (WKD) is world-wide awareness program, held annually on 2nd Thursday of March, to let the people know the importance of their kidneys in maintaining health, so that people take better care of this very important organ. WKD began as joint initiative of two international foundations but over years has expanded to involve renal societies, NGOs, celebrities, governments as well as a common man. The main aim of celebrating this day has been to reduce the frequency of kidney diseases in high risk population and also help to retard the progression in patients who already have early kidney disease by timely and appropriate intervention. This year on 11th March we are celebrating the 16th WKD with quite a different theme “Living well with Kidney Disease”.

Kidney disease in its end stage is one of the diseases that has some form of replacement available unlike many other diseases where treatment options are very limited. By dialysis and transplant, the aim is to prolong longevity by preserving, restoring or substituting kidney function and delivering relief from kidney failure. With facilities available in the west and the near normal life that a person with renal failure can live nowadays these patients can live well, maintain their job and socialize, thus maintaining some semblance of normality and a sense of control over their health and wellbeing.

There is no doubt that kidney disease is a nightmare both for a person suffering from such disease (especially in its late stages) as well as to the family. In its initial stages a person may not require the help from any but as kidney disease advance and the kidneys start failing in their function the involvement of the near and dear ones becomes more and more imperative. Right from the stage it is diagnosed and thereafter from all means of managing it (medications, tests, hospital visits, intervention) the involvement of the family becomes necessary. Once a person is labelled with chronic kidney disease, it is a tag for all the family members as nearly everyone in the family is involved directly or indirectly. With the type of health sector, we have as well as the huge social fabric in our community the involvement of immediate family is a must.

Long back with a huge and a joint family norm these patients could be managed collectively. But nowadays there are issues, with the nuclear family, the limited family members and almost all of them working makes it less for caretakers to render help. This has lot of negatives for the patient who will have depression and get disillusioned, as well as for those who are family as this may have an impact on their lives by hampering in their activities, work, earnings, socializing, travelling.

Our health care set up is stuck in the medieval times when the doctors would take the decision on part of the management of a patients’ disease. This in turn leads to patients frequently perceiving treatment as being imposed and out of their control. This has been taken care to a large extent in the urban areas and the present educated population but it still is there in the rural areas and the uneducated lot. We need to move beyond this and involve patients not only in their proper and best management but also keep them as part in research, policy as well as in practice. For patients to be more content, engaged and constructive with regard to their treatment, and thereby improving clinical outcomes, they need to feel that their symptoms are effectively managed and to be actively motivated to become participants in their treatment. Ensuring their participation is important for both patients and their care-givers, contrary to feeling left alone and constrained by the current approach to treating kidney disease.

This year’s theme of “Living Well with Kidney Disease” has been done in order to both increase education and awareness about effective symptom management and patient empowerment, with the ultimate goal of encouraging patient participation (here in this part of the world it will be family participation). This will require patients (and the family) to understand their role, to have the necessary knowledge, to be able to engage with clinicians in shared decision-making, as well as developing the skills and support for effective self-management. This is particularly needed in poorer uneducated communities where the understanding as well as revenues may be limited and care-givers may have to go beyond the books and guidelines to deliver the best (transportation, diet, medications).

In modern day world the issue of a limited and a nuclear family has limited the approaches that many of our predecessors have had. A greater emphasis on a strengths-based approach which encompasses strategies to support patient resilience, harness social connections, build patient awareness and knowledge, facilitate access to support, and establish confidence and control in self-management is what the world nephrology community envisages. It would be in the best interest for a strengthened partnership with patients in the development, implementation and evaluation of interventions for practice and policy settings, that enable such patients to live well. This needs to be supported by consistent, accessible and meaningful communication.

Any disease including CKD is not limited to the symptoms, signs and treatment of these only, the disease has far more ramifications then the traditional copy book mentioned in the medical books. One has to be aware of such issues so that help can be rendered to for pain, sleep issues, anxiety, depression, mobility, nutritional aspects, transportation, frailty, education which need to be addressed by appropriate people in managing such issues. This is the need of the hour and can go a long way in empowering, partnering and communicating better with the patient and eventually inspire confidence in those who need it the most. West has adopted this approach and we need to implement it here as well so that they live well with any disease they are suffering from, CKD in question here.

Dr Muzafar Maqsood Wani is Consultant Nephrologist, SKIMS, Soura