You cannot escape it

Globalization is the connection of different parts of the world resulting in the expansion of international cultural, economic and political activities. It is the movement and integration of goods and people among different countries.

Over the past three decades globalization has dominated every sphere of life and has had its impact on every nook and corner of globe, laying its hands on every imaginable sphere of human existence. Every nation has come ‘closer’ to the other and dependent on each other.

People are now globally identical which is possible only through trade without tariffs, international travel with easy or no visas, capital flows with few impediments, cross-border pipelines etc. Globalization has squeezed the world in terms of business perspectives, communications, relationships, decision making etc.

However, on the other side, globalization has been criticised on account of exacerbating global disparities, spread of international terrorism and cross-border organised crime, and even for promoting the rapid spread of disease. But despite all this everything was fine until the current pandemic.

It is head stirring to observe the journey of the COVID-19 from the Chinese province to Central Asia, and southwards to the Indian subcontinent and further west to Europe and the Americas. However, it would be parochial, to blame one nation for the pandemic. COVID-19 is ruthlessly contagious. Globalisation added fuel to the fire.

People travelling around the globe, cross-country summits and meetings, cross-border trade among different countries. All this is possible because of growing trend of making the world ‘One’. While the thought was noble in its intentions, it spread the virus more than anything else.

These trends now pave the way for an anti-globalization or protectionism sentiment and in this context the concept of ‘Slowbalization’ is trending. As it sounds, so it means: making the togetherness and reciprocity between nations ‘slow’.

Experts predict that every country is going to head towards self-sustenance, at least in essential commodities like food grains, healthcare and equipments to begin with. This would reduce their dependence on others. Now the question arises, is it really a solution? Closing down borders, deporting foreign nationals or blaming each other, would it help us in any way to control the spread of disease? I think, NO. This will only trigger a cascading effect on international relations for every nation.

Consequences include reduced inter-national trade and even pulling the political strings apart but that is a cost no one would be unwilling to pay! But at the same time I believe that globalization has brought more good than harm. Even in this situation nations are showing empathy by donating essentials to fight against the common invisible enemy.

World is never going to be the same after the war against this pandemic is won. Countries will have to look into the loopholes of Globalisation and come up with a new strategy in global affairs.

Therefore, nations must work together for a better future through globalisation, as climate change, pollution and global warming issues and even cure for this rare disease can only be tackled more easily through collective action. Man as a social animal always loved affiliations and globalisation has helped him to accomplish this much-cherished goal.

