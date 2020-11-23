Your absence will haunt us

Absence of a colleague, who had established himself in the profession, will continue to fog the newsroom of Greater Kashmir for a long time. We have lost a cordial friend, a genuine professional and a man of integrity. His professionalism can only be emulated.

Mudasir Ali is no more with us now. But the way he left his imprints on the landscape of journalism is really commendable; what he delivered would not be forgotten easily. He had miles to go, but it was destined differently. To Allah we belong, and to Him is the return.

What Muddasir left behind for us is a fit prescription for the pursuit of truth, with diligence, and an unbending will. He would cling to the principle that journalism must serve the purpose for which it has come into existence, to blow the whistle, honestly.

His way of dealing with green reporters with love, and his respect for seniors made into a great professional. He never entered the newsroom with a grim face. Though he was pensive, his humor was overwhelming at work place. Even at peak hours of work, he seemed relaxed.

To me what made him even greater a professional was that he never harboured ill against any one. He was all praise for the reporters who did their job meticulously, never did he pick holes in a story. I always heard him advising the young reporters to act diligently before gloating over a story.

In reporting he never missed a detail. His news sense was sharp. I never saw him buckle under pressure even in the face of extreme situations. Even while dealing with a story that was wanting in many aspects, he would never show any annoyance. He chiseled the story with utmost patience.

Muddasir proved his worth both as a reporter and as an editor. As a reporter he chose stories that made an impact. He never compromised on facts. He would cover miles to gather a detail. He would feel a sort of ecstasy on discovering a a good story, but once the it was published he would be a calm man. For him, toil was pleasure, a real quality of a true professional.

As a professional journalist, Mudasir was never biased. In his stories he never wanted imperfections. I have never seen his story calling for a rebuttal. He was of the firm belief that a rebut to a story is a dent to ones professionalism.

I don’t know how the newsroom will make up for the loss it has suffered. His absence will continue to haunt us for a long time.