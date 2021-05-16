5-day event on STC concludes at NIT Srinagar

A five-day Short-Term Course (STC) on Semiconductor Physics to Smart Devices to Intelligent Automation was held at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

The speakers who attended the event pitched for building up more self-reliant technologies in India.

The event was organized by the Department of Physics through virtual mode in collaboration with the Semiconductor Society of India.

Prof. M A Shah was the convener of the five-day-long event and the concluding ceremony witnessed participation of over 350 participants.

The director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal while delivering his keynote address at the event urged students to work hard for the progress and development of the nation.

“Presently, we are still dependent on other countries for various technologies and India is a huge country with a big market. We must build facilities where our students can learn and become Make India self-reliant for new technologies. This is the need of the hour,” he said.

Dr. Sehgal said all sessions of the STC were an eye-opener for all participants and NIT Srinagar will be organizing such lectures in the future for the benefit of the students.

He also appreciated physics department faculty including the convener of the program and said the department has worked effectively to make five day STC successful.

Registrar NIT, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also extended his warm greetings to the Physics department for conducting STC successfully.

“This course was aimed to touch various aspects of the growing technology including working principles of semi-conductors, the latest advances, and future devices,” he said.

Prof. Shenoy from department of Physics, IIT Delhi also delivered a lecture on Semiconductor Optoelectronic Devices at the concluding ceremony of the event. Also Prof. Chennupati Jagdish, AC, MNAE (Australian National University) threw light on Semiconductor Nano-wires: Optoelectronics, Energy and Neuroscience Applications.

The valedictory session of STC was presided over by Former Chairman Board of Governors NIT Srinagar Dr. M J Zarabi who was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

“NIT Srinagar is doing good work and I hope that it will continue to touch the skies in near future,” Prof. Zarabi said

“I am impressed by the final day sessions and I urge NIT Srinagar to conduct more events for the students. Although skills are important, students should pay more attention in clearing their doubts and get a good understanding of the basics,” Prof. Zarabi said.

Prof R. K. Bhaan from the Institute of Defense also spoke about the importance of semiconductors for every country particularly India.

HoD Physics Department and Chairman Short Term Course, Dr. Prince A. Ganai expressed his gratitude to Director NIT, resource persons, and all participants for making the event successful.

Prof. MA Shah who was the convener and the coordinator of the program in his address expressed his gratitude to Director NIT and Chairman Semi-Conductor Society of India, Prof R. K Sharma for extending their support to organize the virtual summit.

Associate Professor Physics department Dr. Seemin Rubab presented vote of thanks at the occasion