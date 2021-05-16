Vacant positions in SKUAST-K filled as Chancellor ends moratorium

The J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of the J&K universities, lifted the moratorium of Vice Chancellor (VC) Sheri-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST)-Kashmir to fill the key positions which were lying vacant in the University for past many months.

In the wake of this the incumbent in-charge VC SKUAST-K has filled the posts by assigning charges to the faculty of the University.

The move has been termed as a positive development for the overall performance of the University.

Earlier, the Chancellor of the University had revoked all the transfer orders of the former VC SKUAST-K Prof. Nazir Ahmad and imposed a moratorium on issuing further orders in the University.

The Chancellor had revoked the transfer orders issued by the former Vice VC from September 01 to October 20 last year as the orders were issued days before his term ended as the VC of the varsity which evoked massive resentment from the teaching and scientist fraternity of the University.

Meanwhile, all the faculty members have welcomed the move to fill the key positions in the University after lifting of the moratorium.

The SKUAST Scientists Teachers Association (SSTA) has also welcomed the move and extended gratitude to J&K LG for revoking the moratorium in the University.

“The moratorium on the decisions dismayed the scientific fraternity as some urgent pending issues like CAS are demoralizing the enthusiastic working officials at SKUAST-K,” the SSTA spokesman said.

He said some key positions were lying vacant which severely affect the working of SKUAST-K.

“We also thank our VC for issuing the timely orders which were pending for a long time. Such decisions will keep the university affairs running smoothly,” he said.

The association spokesman said the incumbent VC was working hard to fill the vacuum after the superannuation of the former VC Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad.

“We hope our university will achieve greater heights and achievements under his leadership,” he said.

This newspaper also carried a series of stories regarding the vacant positions which hampered the academic and research work of the institution.

Meanwhile, as per the University order, Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani has been appointed as Director Research, Dr. Dil Mohammad Makdoomi is Director Extension, Dr. Mohammad Nisar Khan is Director Education while Dr. Gul Zaffer has been appointed as Registrar of the University.

Also, Dr Mohammad Tufail Banday is new Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Dr. Massarat Khan is Dean-Faculty of Fisheries, Dr. Shabir Ahmad Wani is Dean-Faculty of Horticulture and Dr. Khwaja Naved Qaiser has been appointed as controller examination SKUAST-K.