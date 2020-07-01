1 killed, 14 injured in Rajouri, Poonch road mishaps

One person died while 14 others sustained injuries in five separate road accidents that took place in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Police said that on Tuesday at around 11 pm, an accident took place near Pir Bala in Dalogra village of Rajouri when a car on way from Jammu to Rajouri collided with a tipper coming from the opposite direction.

Driver of car identified as Arif Iqbal son of Munavar Iqbal resident of Chowdhary Nar village of Rajouri got seriously injured in the accident. He was shifted to Rajouri hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was posted in crime section of JK police as photographer and was transferred to Jammu a week ago.

In another accident that took place today a car hit a motorcycle JK02 2687 at Thalka village of Nowshera on Jammu Poonch highway.

Motorcycle driver Mohammad Altaf son of Mohammad Latif and his wife Yasmeen Kouser along with their five-year- old daughter sustained injuries in the accident.

All injured were shifted to Nowshera sub-district hospital where all were provided first aid and then referred to GMC Rajouri.

Meanwhile, in another accident a Alto car collided with another car JK11B 0326 near Nowshera bridge in Dalian village, resulting in injuring five persons.

“All the injured are under treatment,” police said.

Besides, two road accidents took place in Poonch district during which five persons were injured.

Police in Poonch said that a Tata mobile JK12 1245 met with accident near Krishna Ghati check post on Poonch Mendhar road and three persons were injured in the accident. Among the injured included Shaied Farooq, Afraz Javaid and Mohammad Fazil-all resident of Lower Ghani village of Mendhar.

The injured are under treatment in Poonch district hospital, police informed.

Meanwhile, in another accident, police said, a car JK12B 2360 met with accident after it skidded off road in Sagra village of Mankote Tehsil of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.

“Mohamma Fazal, Afraz Ahmed, Shahied Farooq and Mohammad Zabir got injured in accident and were shifted to Mendhar hospital.” said police.

Injured Mohammad Fazal and Afraz Ahmed were later referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.