1 killed in Nowshera accident

One person was killed in an accident at Bagnoti village of Nowshera.

Police said a tractor was moving on Jammu-Poonch highway when at Bagnoti when it skidded off and fell in roadside fields in which two persons sustained injuries and were rushed to Nowshera sub district hospital. However, during treatment, injured Amit Sharma son of Jagish Raj resident of Rajal succumbed while other injured Anil Kumar son of Tirth Ram resident of Rajal was provided first aid and later referred to GMCH Jammu in critical condition, he added.