1 test positive for COVID19 in Rajouri, tally 8

With one more person testing positive for COVID19 in Rajouri on Tuesday, total number of corona cases has now gone up to eight in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh said the man having travel history from Delhi been tested positive for coronavirus.

“He is already in administrative quarantine and his sample was taken some days ago after he reached Rajouri,” said the ADC.

He said all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being followed to prevent spread of the infection in the district.

Of the total eight COVID19 cases, four are active while the other four patients have recovered from the diseases.